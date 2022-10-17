Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
sent-trib.com
Dylan Andrew Hope
Dylan Andrew Hope died unexpectedly October 12, 2022, at the age of 28. He was born in Toledo on January 9, 1994, to Rodney Hope and Katrina (Raynor) McAfee who survive. He is also survived by his fiancé, Serena Reed and their children, Aiden and Lilly Hope, and stepdaughter, Lyda Reed; his stepfather he called Dad, Tony McAfee; brother, Aiden Hope; sisters, Marissa (David) Jones, Selena (Jose) Castillo, Angelica (Tristin) Castillo; and grandparents, Travis and Selena Nelson. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James and Velma Whitford, and Gilbert and Dorothy Raynor.
sent-trib.com
Geraldine M. Levorchick
Geraldine “Gerry” M. Levorchick, age 87, of Gibsonburg and formerly of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on July 8, 1935 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to Peter and Velma (Hamilton) Faykosh. She married Stephen “Steve” K. Levorchick, on August 11, 1956 in Hernando, MS. Gerry and Steve have raised 3 children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage before Steve’s passing in 2018.
sent-trib.com
Cheryl C. Bear
Cheryl C. Bear, 75, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Fostoria to the late Robert S. and Myrtle (Tigner) Carr. She married Robert J. Bear and they were divorced. Cheryl in survived...
sent-trib.com
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
The club met on Sept. 20 at Althaus Farms in Perrysburg Township. Members enjoyed a social time as they shopped in the farm’s store and greenhouses. Cindy Althaus presented a program on the many forms of and uses for squash and gourds, along with a history of the farm, as members enjoyed snacks provided by hostesses Shelly Sabo and Pam Vollmar. New Program Books for Garden Group’s 2022-23 club year were distributed with thanks to Linda Kuhn and Lynette Rosebrook for their work.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
sent-trib.com
Barlekamp, Kelley crowned at North Baltimore
Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley were named fall homecoming king and queen at North Baltimore High School. The crowning was held Sept. 30. Kelley is the daughter of Kim Tressler-Kelly and Tim Kelley. She participates in softball and volleyball. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to study forensic Anthropology.
sent-trib.com
Fall into Rotary Park in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Rotary Club of Perrysburg invites everyone to a Fall into Rotary Park event on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be held at Perrysburg Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road. Fall into Rotary Park will feature...
sent-trib.com
Donate coats to Salvation Army’s Warm the Family
Do you have some extra coats in your closet that you could donate? They could be used by adults and children in Wood County to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its annual Warm the Family program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
sent-trib.com
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents ‘The Harvest’
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Harvest” Oct. 20-29 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Harvest” centers around a group of young Idahoans who are embarking on a mission trip to the Middle East. The pressures of preparing for the trip forces each of the characters to grapple with fears, doubts, identity and their place in a church that promises safety and a meaningful life, but exacts a price for those as it imposes a worldview that is governed by immutable rights and wrongs.
sent-trib.com
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
sent-trib.com
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
sent-trib.com
Herald holds 4th ward BG meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Sisters bake fair goodies from the family
WAYNE — There’s nothing like hearing firsthand from a stranger about how good your baking is. Both Lyla and Autumn Shank had award-winning recipes — Lyla’s Peanut Butter Fudge and Autumn’s Chocolate Chip Cookies — at the Pemberville Free Fair. And both were bid on and purchased.
sent-trib.com
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
sent-trib.com
COLLEGE GRADUATES
Spencer Tye, Perrysburg, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nearly 1,600 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. Conlan Varty of Bloomdale received a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Joshua Tasma of Perrysburg received a...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department visited eating establishments throughout the county from Sept. 22-28. The following inspections were done Sept. 22. Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper...
sent-trib.com
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Comments / 0