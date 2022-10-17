The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Harvest” Oct. 20-29 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Harvest” centers around a group of young Idahoans who are embarking on a mission trip to the Middle East. The pressures of preparing for the trip forces each of the characters to grapple with fears, doubts, identity and their place in a church that promises safety and a meaningful life, but exacts a price for those as it imposes a worldview that is governed by immutable rights and wrongs.

