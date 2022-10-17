ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin

The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
visitmadison.com

On Tap In Madison: Beer, Bubbles, Bourbon and Beyond

No matter if the lakes are frozen or flowing, Madison's craft beverage scene is always in season. Madison's breweries, cideries and distilleries channel the seasons’ flavors to craft fresh, local drinks. Want to keep up with what's on tap? Sign up for the Madison On Tap Craft Beverage Trail...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
BELOIT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed

BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo...
BARABOO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy