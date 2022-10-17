Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin
The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
Yardbarker
Why Iowa State HC Matt Campbell may have fallen from radar of Wisconsin, Nebraska
Why did Campbell go from atop the shortlist of candidates to out of consideration?. Since Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11, Campbell and Iowa State have won one game, a 43-10 drubbing of Ohio, and lost four consecutive games by a combined 14 points. Missed field goals cost the...
seehafernews.com
Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
visitmadison.com
On Tap In Madison: Beer, Bubbles, Bourbon and Beyond
No matter if the lakes are frozen or flowing, Madison's craft beverage scene is always in season. Madison's breweries, cideries and distilleries channel the seasons’ flavors to craft fresh, local drinks. Want to keep up with what's on tap? Sign up for the Madison On Tap Craft Beverage Trail...
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
Daily Cardinal
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology
Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed
BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
Comments / 0