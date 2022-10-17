ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

NBA Opening Night live highlights, reactions and takeaways

The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
KGO

NBA 2022-23 season opening week: Knicks and Grizzlies players arrive in style

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and that means players will show off their style on the pregame runway. Tuesday night saw some of the league's brightest stars rock outstanding attire. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James channeled his 2003 draft-day look with modern updates. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also rocked an eye-catching suit on ring night, and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden came extra relaxed to his season opener.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy