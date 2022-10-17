ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
Man attacks El Paso Police officer with a knife, shot by police

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot by an El Paso Police officer after attacking the officer with a knife at the 4500 block of Hondo Pass on September 2. According to police, an off-duty Texas Tech police officer called for police assistance after 22-year-old Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger threatened her with a knife. The Texas Tech officer had been following Kurzenberger, who had committed a theft from the Neighborhood Walmart where she was working.
67-year-old woman from Florida dies in Hudspeth County rollover crash

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 67-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County, Texas Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Linda Lee of Inverness, Florida was driving westbound on the left lane of Interstate 10 near milepost 103 when she...
Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at the 8500 block of Dyer Street left one dead and three people injured Sunday. The incident occurred at a shopping center at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police say patrol officers responded to the shopping center due to threats of a shooting. While patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired The post Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KVIA.
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
