EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot by an El Paso Police officer after attacking the officer with a knife at the 4500 block of Hondo Pass on September 2. According to police, an off-duty Texas Tech police officer called for police assistance after 22-year-old Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger threatened her with a knife. The Texas Tech officer had been following Kurzenberger, who had committed a theft from the Neighborhood Walmart where she was working.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO