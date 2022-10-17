Read full article on original website
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
cbs4local.com
Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso
cbs4local.com
Migrants involved in Hudspeth County shooting detained by ICE; attorney pushes for release
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — The attorney representing six migrants that were reportedly shot at by twin brothers in Hudspeth County is pushing to get her clients released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 6 migrants were part of a group of 13 who 60-year-old brothers Michael...
cbs4local.com
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
cbs4local.com
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they mistook them for wild hogs during a hunting trip. Yet, the...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
cbs4local.com
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
KVIA
Man attacks El Paso Police officer with a knife, shot by police
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot by an El Paso Police officer after attacking the officer with a knife at the 4500 block of Hondo Pass on September 2. According to police, an off-duty Texas Tech police officer called for police assistance after 22-year-old Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger threatened her with a knife. The Texas Tech officer had been following Kurzenberger, who had committed a theft from the Neighborhood Walmart where she was working.
cbs4local.com
67-year-old woman from Florida dies in Hudspeth County rollover crash
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 67-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County, Texas Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Linda Lee of Inverness, Florida was driving westbound on the left lane of Interstate 10 near milepost 103 when she...
Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at the 8500 block of Dyer Street left one dead and three people injured Sunday. The incident occurred at a shopping center at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police say patrol officers responded to the shopping center due to threats of a shooting. While patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired The post Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso Police say father unknowingly ran over his toddler child who ended up on driveway
EL PASO, Texas -- A father unknowingly ran over his 1-year-old child Tuesday morning in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say it happened at 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Cathedral, which is south of Ysleta High School. Police say the 27-year-old man, his wife,...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
KVIA
Police cam video shows moments leading up to deadly altercation at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Video obtained by ABC-7 shows the August 2 incident that led to the death of a 36-year-old man at a Chevron gas station on South Valley and University. Police have identified the man as Presley Eze. Police cam video shows officers asking Eze to exit...
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
