Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit
The rapper recently performed a B Side show in his hometown of Atlanta
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Has The Fifth Most Charting Albums In Billboard 200 History, Breaks Tie With Jay-Z
The Baton Rouge spitter is a commercial juggernaut with 25 charting albums, and it’s likely he’ll break Hov’s record soon. Do we even have to say it? Yes. YB better. The Louisiana native has just broken the record for the rapper with the fifth highest number of charting albums on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking a tie with the legendary Jay-Z for the number 5 spot. What’s more is that this will likely be old news very shortly, as Youngboy has announced that he will be dropping his sixth project of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family, later this month.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists
If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Tease Sequel To Cash Money 'Baller Blockin' Movie
Birdman is prepping a sequel to Cash Money’s Baller Blockin hood flick with help from NBA YoungBoy. The Louisiana natives teased the movie’s arrival on their respective social media pages on Wednesday (October 12), sharing a movie poster featuring the title Baller Blockin 2. The poster also contained...
Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Reunite As NxWorries For New Song With H.E.R.
The duo returns with their first song in years.
thesource.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Announce Nov. 11 Release for ‘King’s Disease 3’
Nas and Hit-Boy are going for the three-peat. The duo has announced the King’s Disease 3 album for a Nov. 11 release. “KDIII 11-11 @Nas,” Hit-Boy wrote on Instagram. Nas simply jotted “11-11.”. Recently legendary hip-hop titans Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and special guest Busta Rhymes have created...
Essence
First Look: Yung Miami And Mo'Nique Join Season 2 Of 'BMF'
The hit drama series will return to Staz in January 2023 with notable new cast members and familiar faces. The hit Starz series BMF is gearing up for a powerful return with the addition of two new superstars to its already strong ensemble cast. Slated for a January 2023 premiere, season 2 of BMF, based on the true story of Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, will now count comedian Mo’Nique and rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee among it’s actors and we have a first look at their characters.
thesource.com
M.O.P. Veteran Billy Danze Releases ‘Top 5’
Known for his raspy vocals and hardcore lyrics, Billy Danze, 1/2 of the iconic duo M.O.P. is back with visuals for his new project Top 5. Exactly what we’ve been waiting for Danze’s solo project brings us the realness William Berkowitz is known for. One of the few rappers we actually believe, the single ‘Purge’ can turn the softest person into a mosh pit master.
