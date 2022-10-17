Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
More than $15,000 Raised for Employees of Maplelag After Devastating Fire
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – More than $15,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe for Maplelag Resort after a devastating fire last week. The main building at Maplelag was a total loss after fire ripped through the building, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. It was the second time in 23 years that fire had burned the lodge. In December 1999, the resort’s main building was destroyed by a late night fire.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area Law Enforcement Compete in ‘Battle of the Badges’ for Good
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area law enforcement are competing to benefit local students. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Lakes Police Department, Frazee Police Department and Lake Park Police Department have launched their Battle of the Badges encouraging residents to donate needed items including underwear, socks, personal hygiene items as well as gift cards and cash.
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
knsiradio.com
Missing 18-year-old in Douglas County found safe
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in Douglas County say a missing 18-year-old last seen on Sunday afternoon has been found safe and well. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided no further details. A search party was organized after the 18-year-old went missing after he left his father's residence to...
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
hometownnews.biz
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Pedestrian is injured after being struck in downtown Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--An Alexandria woman escaped serious injuries after being struck by a car on 5th Ave. and Broadway in Alexandria on Friday. Darla Hacker was injured after a car hit her while she was crossing in the cross walk. The car was reportedly headed north on Broadway and made a turn into 5th Ave. when Hacker was hit. Two good Samaritans, who happened to be a nurses, stopped to offer aid to Hacker. Hacker says she fractured her spine and broke her nose.
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff
GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
lakesarearadio.net
DL’s Avery Young Named To MSHSSCA All-State Team
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association (MSHSSCA) announced their 2022 All-State team today, and Detroit Lakes midfielder/defender Avery Young became the second Laker in program history to make the team. Young finished the 2022 season with 22 goals and 12 assists in...
