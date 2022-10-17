Read full article on original website
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.
(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
Memorial Service Held For Former Pa Governor Dick Thornburgh
(File Photo of Governor Dick Thornburgh and former Beaver County Radio Staff member Chris Shovlin in 1986) (Shadyside, Pa.) There was a memorial service held for former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh in Shadyside yesterday. The former Gov. died in 2020 during one of the peak periods of COVID-19 and Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember him at a service that was held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church.
McKees Rocks Woman Shoots at Boyfriend 13 Times During Domestic Incident
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after she shot at her boyfriend who was behind a closed door 13 times around 2:20 AM during a domestic dispute on Gardner Street McKees Rocks. Allegheny County police say that when they arrived on the scene...
Northbound I-79 Lane Overnight Closure Tuesday Night in Aleppo
(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing that an overnight closure of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, October 18 weather permitting. An overnight closure of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north...
