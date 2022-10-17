(File Photo of Governor Dick Thornburgh and former Beaver County Radio Staff member Chris Shovlin in 1986) (Shadyside, Pa.) There was a memorial service held for former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh in Shadyside yesterday. The former Gov. died in 2020 during one of the peak periods of COVID-19 and Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember him at a service that was held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO