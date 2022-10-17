Read full article on original website
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
country1037fm.com
Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina
Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC
South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them. Designed to...
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
WYFF4.com
Missing woman case in South Carolina to be featured on national TV show
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The case of a missing Upstate woman will be featured on a national television show Wednesday night. Greenville County authorities say Jorden Nebling was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020, and is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas. She was 19...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: (Immunity) Wanes World
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for October 18, 2022: a preview of the state Senate's session Tuesday on abortion; a look at how the Palmetto State's schools are faring; efforts by state leaders to make South Carolina more attractive to electric vehicle manufacturers; and more. We want...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
Extreme Sculpting is a sight to see at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — To most people, a piece of wood is just that but to Chris Lantz, a piece of wood has the potential to be an art piece. Artist, Chris Lantz, of Extreme Sculpting, takes tree trucks and turns them into art with just a chainsaw. "I can...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early. The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day. Starting Monday,...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
FOX Carolina
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Farmer in Florida tries to recover after Hurricane Ian
Farmers in southwest Florida are struggling to recoup their losses after Hurricane Ian swept through the state. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan introduces us to one farmer who is trying to recover. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie Star
If you are an SC native and want the opportunity to be filmed in a movie with this movie star, here is your chance!Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images. If you have ever dreamed of being on the big screen with a movie star, this may be the perfect opportunity. A film is currently being shot in Charleston, SC and they are actively looking for individuals that are interested in being filmed as "Extras" in a movie called "Suncoast". For those that are looking to get that big break in Hollywood, who knows, this just may be your big shot!
