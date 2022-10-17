ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina

Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC

South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them. Designed to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SC coffee company showing up on national radar

The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
SC Lede: (Immunity) Wanes World

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for October 18, 2022: a preview of the state Senate's session Tuesday on abortion; a look at how the Palmetto State's schools are faring; efforts by state leaders to make South Carolina more attractive to electric vehicle manufacturers; and more. We want...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early. The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day. Starting Monday,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Farmer in Florida tries to recover after Hurricane Ian

Farmers in southwest Florida are struggling to recoup their losses after Hurricane Ian swept through the state. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan introduces us to one farmer who is trying to recover. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie Star

If you are an SC native and want the opportunity to be filmed in a movie with this movie star, here is your chance!Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images. If you have ever dreamed of being on the big screen with a movie star, this may be the perfect opportunity. A film is currently being shot in Charleston, SC and they are actively looking for individuals that are interested in being filmed as "Extras" in a movie called "Suncoast". For those that are looking to get that big break in Hollywood, who knows, this just may be your big shot!
CHARLESTON, SC

