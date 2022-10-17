Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
KTVU FOX 2
Schools work to support students suffering from pandemic learning loss
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - State test scores from the past two years show the pandemic put children behind on key learning benchmarks leaving behind a learning gap that districts are now working to close. Ed Source recently requested state data from 10 of the largest districts which showed sharp declines...
californiaglobe.com
UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher
The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
‘City of chaos’: Retail CEO blasts San Francisco in social media post
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder and CEO of a retail chain that recently closed a location in San Francisco took to LinkedIn to blast the city, saying it had “descended into a city of chaos.” Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoorsy lifestyle brand popular with tech workers, announced that the store’s […]
kalw.org
Mayor London Breed plans to attract workers back to San Francisco
San Francisco is struggling to recover from the pandemic, especially downtown offices. Only about 42 percent of workers are back in their offices in San Francisco compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the security firm Tracking by Kastle. For the third quarter, the amount of office space available for lease...
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
eastcountytoday.net
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa Announces a New Cycle of Paid Job-Training
Jobs Program Offers Paid, Part-time Employment and Training. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace...
Government Technology
COVID Booster Uptake ‘Slow and Sluggish’ in Bay Area
(TNS) - Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. "What we've seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters," Dr. Sara Cody, the...
Not just COVID: Cases of winter illnesses already increasing among kids across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in what are usually winter-related illnesses already in the month of October. Don't let our current warm weather fool you, cold and flu season is already upon us. While COVID fears are plateauing for some, doctors are warning...
sfstandard.com
New Covid Variants Could Catch San Francisco Off Guard
It’s that time of year again. San Franciscans are enjoying a lull in Covid cases, but a new stable of variants may drive an uptick in cases as autumn turns to winter. The question is whether locals are prepared—or even care much at all. With BA.5 on the...
indybay.org
Ultra-Conservative Club and Assembly-Member Grayson Stocking Concord CA Candidate's Coffer
The Lincoln Club is a prominent ultra-conservative political donation network here in California. Aside from supporting California candidates, they also backed Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump associate Sean Spicer was the guest speaker at The Lincoln Club's 2022 annual dinner. A southern California chapter has endorsed Proud Boy affiliated candidates for Huntington Beach city council. The northern California chapter is officially endorsing Robert Ring for Concord city council. On October 11th, they sent him a gift of one-thousand dollars. This is the candidate who had previously received money from the Christian nationalist organization The American Council, a PAC organized through Destiny Church of Rocklin.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area counties defend use of election software ensnared in China data-sharing probe
Three of the Bay Area’s largest counties will continue to use polling station software that was ensnared in a Los Angeles data breach investigation and resulted in at least four other election jurisdictions ditching the software amid allegations of embezzlement and Chinese data sharing. Alameda, Contra Costa and San...
davisvanguard.org
‘Lunar New Year Now a California Holiday’: Berkeley Students on Newsom’s New Bill
Gov. Newsom recently signed AB 2596, which officially enshrines Lunar New Year–historically celebrated by many Asian American students–as a holiday into California law. While the majority response is positive, some Cal students have conflicting opinions on what this means for their communities. First introduced back in Feb. of...
getnews.info
Real Estate Investor And CEO Of Gen Strategy, LLC, Cheryl Gladney, Is Teaching Others How To Earn Money Off Of Investments During A Recession
Silicon Valley native, Cheryl Gladney, is teaching a course to help others learn how to invest. This stand-out entrepreneur is sharing her knowledge to the benefit of as many people as she can. Investing in real estate is a daunting task, even outside of a recession. It can feel like...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors. The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board...
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
This $6 Meal Is One Of The Best In San Francisco According To A Professional Foodie
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie. Tim...
