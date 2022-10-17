ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley

Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Schools work to support students suffering from pandemic learning loss

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - State test scores from the past two years show the pandemic put children behind on key learning benchmarks leaving behind a learning gap that districts are now working to close. Ed Source recently requested state data from 10 of the largest districts which showed sharp declines...
californiaglobe.com

UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher

The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
BERKELEY, CA
kalw.org

Mayor London Breed plans to attract workers back to San Francisco

San Francisco is struggling to recover from the pandemic, especially downtown offices. Only about 42 percent of workers are back in their offices in San Francisco compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the security firm Tracking by Kastle. For the third quarter, the amount of office space available for lease...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Government Technology

COVID Booster Uptake ‘Slow and Sluggish’ in Bay Area

(TNS) - Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. "What we've seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters," Dr. Sara Cody, the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

New Covid Variants Could Catch San Francisco Off Guard

It’s that time of year again. San Franciscans are enjoying a lull in Covid cases, but a new stable of variants may drive an uptick in cases as autumn turns to winter. The question is whether locals are prepared—or even care much at all. With BA.5 on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Ultra-Conservative Club and Assembly-Member Grayson Stocking Concord CA Candidate's Coffer

The Lincoln Club is a prominent ultra-conservative political donation network here in California. Aside from supporting California candidates, they also backed Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump associate Sean Spicer was the guest speaker at The Lincoln Club's 2022 annual dinner. A southern California chapter has endorsed Proud Boy affiliated candidates for Huntington Beach city council. The northern California chapter is officially endorsing Robert Ring for Concord city council. On October 11th, they sent him a gift of one-thousand dollars. This is the candidate who had previously received money from the Christian nationalist organization The American Council, a PAC organized through Destiny Church of Rocklin.
CONCORD, CA

