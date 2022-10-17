Having just been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, many retailers are clearing out stock of the now previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 with some enticing deals. If you don't need the latest and greatest version, you can save big on the GPS-only Series 7 model at Walmart right now with the 45mm device having dropped down to just $309 there. That's the lowest we've seen it go and $120 off its original retail price. The price is almost being matched at Target, where the same model is $310.

2 DAYS AGO