FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
westcentralsbest.com
Horseshoe, Caesars Entertainment accused of short-changing players for millions
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal class action lawsuit claims that Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City -- and dozens of other gaming properties under Caesars Entertainment -- have been short-changing players for millions of dollars. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, says Caesars properties "have been keeping the...
KSLA
Chancellor of school near Hustler Hollywood site pens letter in opposition of store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents and community leaders have spoken out against an adult store opening in west Shreveport. The old IHOP on Financial Plaza is slated to become the next Hustler Hollywood location. Many residents have signed a petition in opposition of the store’s opening.
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shares the latest crime statistics. Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear …. Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
westcentralsbest.com
Catholic Charities of North Louisiana hosting free home buyers series
SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux. Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be...
Are The Texas Rangers Secretly Behind Shreveport’s Baseball Dream?
This week, the City of Shreveport announced some major plans for the area currently occupied by an abandoned Fair Grounds Field. Parts of the plan were reveled during a press conference with Shreveport officials, and REV Entertainment. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins outlined some basic details, but no specifics were offered.
bizmagsb.com
Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. Lillian Rose Marter, 10 months, was found dead on the scene, and Ronnie Marter, 23 months, was in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where the toddler later died. Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill …
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Dr. Barbara Simpson seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Barbara Johnson Simpson is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Simpson’s campaign strategy for District 12 focuses on a push for academic challenge and correct placement of students within Caddo Parish....
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
KSLA
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
KSLA
What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
bizmagsb.com
Specht: 40 Under Forty class equals Progress
This edition is our yearly economic wrap up called NWLA Progress. This yearly snapshot promotes the best news and messages across northwest Louisiana’s economy, business and industry, higher education, infrastructure, and quality of life. Our goal is to give our regular distribution network for BIZ., as well as other economic development officials, another weapon in their arsenal to recruit people and or businesses looking to locate in our region.
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
