ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?

A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shares the latest crime statistics. Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear …. Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Catholic Charities of North Louisiana hosting free home buyers series

SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux. Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Meet the candidates running for office in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bizmagsb.com

Specht: 40 Under Forty class equals Progress

This edition is our yearly economic wrap up called NWLA Progress. This yearly snapshot promotes the best news and messages across northwest Louisiana’s economy, business and industry, higher education, infrastructure, and quality of life. Our goal is to give our regular distribution network for BIZ., as well as other economic development officials, another weapon in their arsenal to recruit people and or businesses looking to locate in our region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy