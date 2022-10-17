Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022
The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last
Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift
Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, savagely responds to Erika Jayne’s divorce prediction
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has some snarky “management advice” for Erika Jayne after she predicted the couple would be the next Bravolebrities to divorce. PK brushed off the prophecy and shaded Jayne, who is still entangled...
RHONJ’s Frank Catania Isn’t on ‘Best of Terms’ With Dolores’ BF Paul Connell, Son Frankie Details Clash
Tension in New Jersey? Frank Catania detailed his relationship with ex-wife Dolores Catania's boyfriend, Paul Connell — and admitted that things haven't always been rosy. "We're not on the best of terms because Paul is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star exclusively told Us Weekly […]
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Viral Drink Video of Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen is speaking out about the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. Over the weekend at BravoCon, Jennifer Aydin and her castmate, Melissa Gorga, and her husband, Joe Gorga, got into it in a hotel lobby following a day of Bravo fan-fueled festivities. In a video shared by...
Jennifer Aydin Reveals ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Has ‘Sad Aspects’ to It Amid Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga’s Feud
Let the drama commence. While reflecting on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin offered a glimpse at the ups and downs viewers can expect from the show. "There's of course a lot of drama and there's also some sad aspects to it, as we all know," Aydin, 45, said on Friday, October […]
BravoCon 2022: Teresa Giudice Holds Nothing Back About Joe And Melissa Skipping Her Wedding
Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are familiar with the ups and downs that Teresa Giudice has gone through over the years. After serving 11 months in federal prison for fraud and divorcing her first husband, Joe Giudice, Teresa seems to have found her happily ever after with new husband, Luis Ruelas. The two wed in August 2022 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, per People.
Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown
The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
Comments / 1