Read full article on original website
Related
wpsu.org
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
STATE COLLEGE — In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic pathologists there perform more than 325 autopsies a year. A coroner in another county claimed his part-time deputies don’t really...
wpsu.org
Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top election official is doubling down on guidance that directs county officials to count undated mail ballots during this November’s highly consequential midterm election. Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a key federal precedent that had held that undated mail ballots —...
wpsu.org
Pennsylvania GOP sues to block some mail-in ballots this November
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in the November election. The GOP’s filing late...
Comments / 0