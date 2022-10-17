ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
msn.com

King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt

Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
Newsweek

Some Think Princess Diana's 'Ghost' Spoke During Queen's Funeral Broadcast

Some online commenters think they heard the ghost of Princess Diana speak during ITV News's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An anonymous social media user, @goulcher, posted a clip of the moment to Twitter, writing: "I'm obsessed with this what the hell happened?" The video has amassed over 2 million views and thousands of comments from spooked viewers. You can watch the full video here.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
The Independent

Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
E! News

King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
NBC News

Sarah Ferguson gives an update on Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis

Two of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have found a new home. In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph published on Oct. 5, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke about adopting two of the late monarch’s dogs named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy. The duchess...
Floor8

A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.

