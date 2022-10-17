Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Popculture
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
msn.com
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
iheart.com
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.
A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Some Think Princess Diana's 'Ghost' Spoke During Queen's Funeral Broadcast
Some online commenters think they heard the ghost of Princess Diana speak during ITV News's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An anonymous social media user, @goulcher, posted a clip of the moment to Twitter, writing: "I'm obsessed with this what the hell happened?" The video has amassed over 2 million views and thousands of comments from spooked viewers. You can watch the full video here.
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch. Other royals,...
What King Charles Did to Honor Queen Elizabeth Inside Chapel That Almost Went Unnoticed
Here's the touching thing you might have missed King Charles III do at St. George's Chapel to honor his mother's tradition the day of her funeral.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A hero who received a medal for saving the Queen's daughter was later forced to sell it to pay for his own funeral
The George Medal - Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Hsq7278; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Ronnie Russell was the hero who saved Princess Anne from being kidnapped in 1974. At the time, Russell was a boxer.
'Not Fit' For His Reign: King Charles III Refuses To Relocate To Buckingham Palace With Queen Camilla
King Charles III is putting his foot down on moving into Buckingham Palace with Queen Consort Camilla, RadarOnline.com has discovered in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. Charles and Camilla are currently staying at the Clarence House while a ten-year renovation project is under way at Elizabeth's former residence. Article...
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
Queen Elizabeth II traveled the world but she never got to visit this historically significant country
Time magazine cover of Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Boris Chaliapin; Public Domain Image. In her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II had visited at least 117 countries according to Time Out. She will always be known as one of the best-traveled monarchs of her time.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as Scottish authorities publish death certificate
London — Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age," according to the death certificate for the late British monarch. An extract of the certificate was published by National Records Scotland on Thursday. It lists old age as the queen's cause of death and says she died at 3:10 p.m. local time on September 8 at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland.
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Sarah Ferguson gives an update on Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis
Two of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have found a new home. In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph published on Oct. 5, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke about adopting two of the late monarch’s dogs named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy. The duchess...
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
Comments / 0