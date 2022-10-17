ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap

Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap

Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
ORADELL, NJ
Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Field hockey: Moorestown Friends blanks Westtown (PA)

Senior Tia Obermeier and freshman Anjali Shah each had a goal as Moorestown Friends stopped Westtown (PA) 2-0 in Moorestown. Junior Olivia Neri and sophomore Maya DeAndrea had an assist apiece for Moorestown Friends (5-8), which has won four of its last five games. Sophomore goalie Madelyn Calixto finished with 19 saves.
MOORESTOWN, NJ

