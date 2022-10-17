Read full article on original website
Southern Lehigh girls volleyball sweeps Notre Dame for 6th straight league title
Southern Lehigh High School’s three-game sweep of Notre Dame in the Colonial League girls volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Catasauqua High School seemed like business as usual. After all, it was the sixth straight league title and eighth in the 10 years the Colonial League has conducted a...
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
SI’s Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings
UCLA may be leaving for the Big Ten in the future, but for now it leads the way out West.
Stellar Senior Class Leading Berwick to Undefeated Season in Girls Volleyball
BERWICK, Pa. — Back in 2019, Berwick had 4 fabulous freshmen. Well CeCe Isenberg, Morgan Nevel, Camille Pinterich, and Sarah Steeber are now seniors, and these four have put Berwick on the map, not for football, for girls volleyball. "In a way, powerful," Berwick senior setter Morgan Nevel said....
River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
No. 11 Clearview shuts down Williamstown - Field Hockey recap
Alaina Lomonaco and Ryan Remaly each found the back of the net to pace Clearview, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Julianna Racobaldo tallied an assist in the win and Christina Unger made two saves to preserve the shutout.
Field hockey: Moorestown Friends blanks Westtown (PA)
Senior Tia Obermeier and freshman Anjali Shah each had a goal as Moorestown Friends stopped Westtown (PA) 2-0 in Moorestown. Junior Olivia Neri and sophomore Maya DeAndrea had an assist apiece for Moorestown Friends (5-8), which has won four of its last five games. Sophomore goalie Madelyn Calixto finished with 19 saves.
No. 8 Warren Hills blanks Hunterdon Central - Field Hockey recap
Samantha Heinrich, Gianna Cioni and Sarah Salameh all found the back of the net to pace Warren Hills, the No. 8-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Washington. Salameh added an assist to her ledger, while Addie Conaboy and Shivya Desai each...
