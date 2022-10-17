Alaina Lomonaco and Ryan Remaly each found the back of the net to pace Clearview, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Julianna Racobaldo tallied an assist in the win and Christina Unger made two saves to preserve the shutout.

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO