Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities

Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
Quad City Performers With Disabilities Starring In New Documentary

Some of our friends with the Penguin Project are featured in a new documentary that challenges the idea of "able." Things like ADHD, Autism, Bipolar disorder, and Down Syndrome are diagnoses, and not labels, and the new film I Am Able follows the journey of nine local Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical production.
Winter Is Coming, Iowa! Are You Prepared For The Cold?

Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in August, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
IOWA STATE
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
IOWA STATE
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You

Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
IOWA STATE
A Wisconsin Supermarket Is Going Viral For It’s Frozen Pizza Section

In Wisconsin, it's not delivery...it's definitely DiGiorno. Thanks to a recent video posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradleyMKE, people are suddenly paying very close attention to a Woodman's supermarket because of their frozen pizza section. The video has about 6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Because you...
WISCONSIN STATE
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?

Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.
IOWA STATE
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
ILLINOIS STATE
10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
IOWA STATE
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

