Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities
Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
Quad City Performers With Disabilities Starring In New Documentary
Some of our friends with the Penguin Project are featured in a new documentary that challenges the idea of "able." Things like ADHD, Autism, Bipolar disorder, and Down Syndrome are diagnoses, and not labels, and the new film I Am Able follows the journey of nine local Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical production.
Iowa, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
I'm a dog lover. I had a dog growing up and she was my best friend. We've got dogs now because our kids are such animal lovers. However, admittedly, I'm a bit skittish around new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Winter Is Coming, Iowa! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in August, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You
Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
A Wisconsin Supermarket Is Going Viral For It’s Frozen Pizza Section
In Wisconsin, it's not delivery...it's definitely DiGiorno. Thanks to a recent video posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradleyMKE, people are suddenly paying very close attention to a Woodman's supermarket because of their frozen pizza section. The video has about 6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Because you...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.
Iowa’s Top 10 Attractions – What Tourists Do When Visiting This State
It saddens me when people constantly hate on Iowa, saying there's nothing to do and there's nothing in the state worth seeing. The craziest part is that the people who say this LIVE IN IOWA. There are so many things to do along with a hundred big attractions, people just...
Illinois Has Some Of The Most Supernatural Encounters In America
Who doesn't love a spooky story? We all have or know someone who has wild ghosts, UFOs, or Big Foot stories. If you're a fan of these legends, I have great news, a new study has put together the numbers and has found the states you are most likely to have a supernatural sighting or experience.
Five Of The Best Cities In The Country For Vampires Are In Illinois
"Few creatures of the night have captured our imagination like vampires." But if you were a vampire, where (other than Transylvania) would you live? Well, the folks at lawnlove.com have figured out the best and worst places to live if you happen to be a vampire. Let's start with the...
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
