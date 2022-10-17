Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court denies Dylann Roof’s death penalty appeal
The Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who killed nine members of a Black church in 2015. Roof pleaded guilty in 2017 and was given nine consecutive life sentences. He was later tried and convicted in federal court for committing hate crimes, and became the first US citizen to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials
On Thursday, a Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the final...
Biden’s making a troubling U-turn on the death penalty
When he was running for office, Joe Biden made a promise: to work “to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example.” While his administration initially seemed headed towards that goal, it has now taken a U-turn and is seeking to kill the defendant in a case going to trial in New York.
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing of pastor's wife that led to two death sentences and one suicide
Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state's last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Trump Fan’s Attempted Murder Trial in Florida Is Already Getting Thorny
On the day of the 2020 presidential election, police say Eduardo Acosta, 39, was involved in an argument with two men that ended with charges of premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery. He became “triggered” after seeing a Joe Biden flag on a jet ski, according to the Miami Herald, and allegedly fired at the jet ski’s occupants, calling them “child molesters” for supporting Biden. As the Biden supporters fled, police said, Acosta chased them and threatened them at gunpoint before pinching one of their jet skis. Now, the search for an impartial jury has proven to be a challenge for attorneys and prosecutors. Jury selection began Tuesday and, so far, objectivity has been hard to come by. Jurors have answered questions about their politics, and many have been crossed off the list. “It’s not that I think Biden is awesome, but Trump represents everything that I... have a disdain for,” a woman who was excluded said. “I think he’s a vile human being.” Jury selection is expected to resume Monday, according to the Miami Herald.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty. Here's what's next for him now
Here's what we know: Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, has avoided the death penalty.
Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
Charged with a hate crime, Axel Cox is accused of threatening a Black family in Mississippi. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on 92 Q.
Jurors will go into second day of deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury will go into a second day of deliberations to determine whether to recommend death or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter.
KOCO
Lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole make final plea before execution
On Tuesday, the lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole will make their final plea before the execution. Cole is scheduled for execution this Thursday. His lawyers are making a final plea to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life. They argue that Cole has a severe mental illness,...
US Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. Prosecutors allege Cole was angry at the child for crying while he was playing a video game. Cole’s attorneys have not disputed that he killed the infant, but they say he is severely mentally ill and that has brain damage that worsened while he has been in prison. A state panel rejected Cole’s bid for clemency earlier this month, and a district court judge in Oklahoma determined that he was competent enough to be executed.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty in case of prisoner killing another inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the death sentence for an inmate who murdered a fellow prisoner at the Warren Correctional Institute in Lebanon, outside Cincinnati, in 2019. Victoria Drain pleaded no contest to charges, including aggravated murder, and requested a three-judge panel consider...
Comments / 0