The Independent

Supreme Court denies Dylann Roof’s death penalty appeal

The Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who killed nine members of a Black church in 2015. Roof pleaded guilty in 2017 and was given nine consecutive life sentences. He was later tried and convicted in federal court for committing hate crimes, and became the first US citizen to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials

On Thursday, a Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the final...
PARKLAND, FL
The Hill

Biden’s making a troubling U-turn on the death penalty

When he was running for office, Joe Biden made a promise: to work “to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example.” While his administration initially seemed headed towards that goal, it has now taken a U-turn and is seeking to kill the defendant in a case going to trial in New York.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Fan’s Attempted Murder Trial in Florida Is Already Getting Thorny

On the day of the 2020 presidential election, police say Eduardo Acosta, 39, was involved in an argument with two men that ended with charges of premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery. He became “triggered” after seeing a Joe Biden flag on a jet ski, according to the Miami Herald, and allegedly fired at the jet ski’s occupants, calling them “child molesters” for supporting Biden. As the Biden supporters fled, police said, Acosta chased them and threatened them at gunpoint before pinching one of their jet skis. Now, the search for an impartial jury has proven to be a challenge for attorneys and prosecutors. Jury selection began Tuesday and, so far, objectivity has been hard to come by. Jurors have answered questions about their politics, and many have been crossed off the list. “It’s not that I think Biden is awesome, but Trump represents everything that I... have a disdain for,” a woman who was excluded said. “I think he’s a vile human being.” Jury selection is expected to resume Monday, according to the Miami Herald.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. Prosecutors allege Cole was angry at the child for crying while he was playing a video game. Cole’s attorneys have not disputed that he killed the infant, but they say he is severely mentally ill and that has brain damage that worsened while he has been in prison. A state panel rejected Cole’s bid for clemency earlier this month, and a district court judge in Oklahoma determined that he was competent enough to be executed.
OKLAHOMA STATE

