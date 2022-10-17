Read full article on original website
KKTV
Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal
Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver. Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October...
KKTV
Pueblo County announces 1st hospitalizations of the flu season
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo health officials say the county has had its first hospitalized flu cases of the season. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE). Hospitalizations are...
