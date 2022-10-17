Read full article on original website
Christina Aguilera celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th anniversary
Christina Aguilera took to social media to take her fans on a walk on memory lane. The Latina singer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her fourth studio album, Stripped. “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the...
How to Watch BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert
This article explains how BTS fans can watch a live stream of the band's free 'Yet to Come' Busan concert on Weverse on Oct. 15.
Blackpink’s Born Pink Tour Opens in Seoul With Surprise Performances, Unreleased Track
Global superstars Blackpink kicked off the Born Pink World Tour Saturday in the group’s home ground of Seoul, South Korea. The girls returned to the KSPO Dome, the same venue where they opened their first-ever tour “In Your Area.” That was four years ago, when the venue was still called the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, and the tour concluded in late February 2020, right before Covid-19 lockdowns started happening around the world. Since then, the girls have shot up even higher into super-stardom: With The Album, the group’s Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, and their livestream concert “The...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know
The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Maluma and Adam Levine will debut their Spanish-language single ‘Ojalá’
Maluma and Adam Levine will debut their Spanish-language single “Ojalá” in collaboration with The Rudeboyz. The record is set to be released on October 20th, paired with a video directed by Diane Martel via creative powerhouse NEON16 & Sony Music Latin. Agencies ...
BTS's Jin Reveals Coldplay Co-Wrote His First Solo Single 'The Astronaut'
Jin co-write his solo debut "The Astronaut" with the British rock band.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
musictimes.com
SZA’s New Album Coming Out ANYTIME: R&B Star Reveals She Recorded Over 100 Songs for This Project
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album "Ctrl" and it appears that her sophomore record is coming out really soon as explained in a new interview. As the R&B star walks around the Los Angeles International Airport, she was approached by TMZ to ask her a few questions about her upcoming album.
Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyrics in Nashville (See Images)
First, it was New York City now it’s Music City. Yes, Taylor Swift is leaving a trail of new lyrics for excited fans and her latest breadcrumbs were dropped in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night (October 18). Spotify and Swift revealed the following lyrics on a billboard in Nashville: “Did...
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
NME
BTS’ Jin unveils new trailer for debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’
BTS‘ Jin has dropped new teasers for his forthcoming debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’, out later this month. On October 19 at midnight KST, the Korean idol announced the impending release of his debut solo single album ‘The Astronaut’, alongside its release date of October 28 at 1pm KST.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Rudeboyz, Adam Levine & Maluma’s ‘Ojala’ Music Video Shoot
Ahead of The Rudeboyz, Adam Levine and Maluma‘s upcoming collaboration, titled “Ojalá,” Billboard can exclusively share behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot. Directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin, the pictures show candid moments between Levine, Maluma and his longtime collaborators, producing duo The Rudeboyz (Chan El Genio and Kevin ADG), who crowd together in front of a screen to watch the scenes and in one, the director makes an appearance where she’s huddling with the artists. “Ojalá,” where the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time, marks the debut single from The...
Jack Black Personally Serenades Young Fan With ‘School of Rock’ Classic
Jack Black showed his heartwarming kindness when the comedic actor and Tenacious D singer personally belted a classic School of Rock song for a young fan in palliative care at TrinityKids Care in Los Angeles. The streetside serenade happened Oct. 8 at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids...
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's new music video for their duet 'Where We Started'
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have released the official music video for their duet, "Where We Started." The Patrick Tracy-directed video premiered Tuesday and features both artists performing to the emotional track. “Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Thomas Rhett shared in a statement. “From tracking the...
