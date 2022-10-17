ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — After their toddler overdosed Monday night, a couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Police received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said a 2-year-old girl was found […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River

Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

