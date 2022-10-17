Read full article on original website
Video captures breaching humpback whale nearly land on fishing boat off Jersey shore
A father-son fishing trip featured an encounter the pair will never forget, and it was all caught on video. A breaching humpback whale nearly landed on their boat.
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — After their toddler overdosed Monday night, a couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Police received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said a 2-year-old girl was found […]
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
No One Seems to Know The Fate of This Popular Toms River, NJ Restaurant
It seems like the rumor mill is churning, and I, like you, am just trying to get some solid answers. The other night I was perusing Facebook when I stumbled upon a post that made me scratch my head a little bit. I follow a lot of Ocean County and...
82-year-old Ocean County, NJ, Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old Ocean County man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6' 1" tall, 162 pounds, and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 PM and...
Scooter-Riding Fugitive Busted By US Marshals On Jersey Shore: Authorities
A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man wanted for spraying Lysol in a victim's face before stabbing him in the chest and robbing him was captured by US Marshals, the service announced. Philip Gross was taken into custody with help from local police after he was spotted riding an electric scooter on...
PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River
Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
Join With Family Promise of Southern Ocean County for ‘Night Without a Bed’
October weather can become gloomy. Recently, the remnants of Hurricane Ian drenched Southern Ocean County, during which strong winds whipped cold, heavy rains to soak our streets and yards, making for raw conditions outside for several days and nights. Those nights made for a fine time to settle in for...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
