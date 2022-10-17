Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wtvy.com
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wdhn.com
Dothan citizens asked to report streetlight outages
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As Halloween approaches and the days continue to get shorter, citizens are asked to report any streetlights that are not working. The City’s main priority is the safety of pedestrians and motorists traveling the streets throughout the year. If anyone sees a streetlight that...
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
wdhn.com
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all-call for all Enterprise firefighters. There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New...
wtvy.com
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
DeFuniak Springs Police Department showcases new location
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police opened their doors to the community to showcase their new location. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said the upgrade was long overdue- it provides a cleaner and safer environment for employees. “Office location, ease of getting to the police department in the parking lot and out […]
wdhn.com
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wdhn.com
A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl indicted
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury. In the indictment, the document states Jesse Taylor, a former Dothan fire medic was in possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl. Taylor...
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Conduct Felony Roundup- Arrest 7, One Still at Large on October 18, 2022
An investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to several suspected drug dealers being sought on felony drug charges. For the past few months, investigators with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department conducted an intense operation and have gained a vast amount of information pertaining to the key individuals surrounding the drug activity within Washington County. The investigation has led to the arrest of 7 individuals with 1 remaining at large.
Comments / 0