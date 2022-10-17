Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
MoDOT, Safety Partners Aim for Zero Fatalities on Missouri’s Roads
For the sixth year, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, along with various safety partners, schools and businesses throughout the state, are encouraging better driving behaviors as part of Buckle Up Phone Down Day; and this year, aiming for the goal of zero traffic fatalities throughout the day.
kzimksim.com
Missouri bicentennial quilt returns home to be on permanent display
A quilt designed to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday is returning home to be on permanent display. Matt Pike has more. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
Blunt says resources are there to close the digital gap in Missouri
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the resources are there to close Missouri’s digital gap. Blunt says about 30-percent of Missourians lack high-speed internet access. Missouri has received millions of state and federal dollars to help close the technology gap.
kzimksim.com
When and where to check out Missouri’s fall colors
A Missouri expert says the best time to take a road trip to see the fall colors around the state is the end of this month. If you are looking for a good spot to check out, Dave Trinklein, with University of Missouri Extension, has a suggestion. Trinklein calls the...
kzimksim.com
Voters to Decide if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945.
kzimksim.com
Parson says MO must do more to support teachers
State aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools totals 3.6-billion-dollars in the current year’s state budget. Governor Mike Parson says he’s not sure if fully funding the formula used to bankroll Missouri’s K-12 public education system is enough. During Monday night’s Teacher of the Year ceremony in...
kzimksim.com
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.
kzimksim.com
Alzheimer’s task force gets to work to update statewide plan
Every ten years or so, Missouri updates its plan to help Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers – and that time has come. A statewide task force is considering things like access to care, support and treatment, quality of care, as well as early detection and diagnosis. Missouri Office of Workforce Development Director Mardy Leathers is a member of the task force.
kzimksim.com
Medicare Open Enrollment Underway, Runs Through Dec. 7th
Medicare open enrollment is underway. Doctor Scott Miniea is executive director of Missouri Connections for Health, which operates the state’s Claim program and helps inform residents about Medicare. He has some info for those enrolling for the first time. Miniea says people who reach the age of 65 don’t...
