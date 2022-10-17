Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
police1.com
Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover
ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Georgia man charged with filming underneath woman’s skirt at grocery store
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was arrested after a woman claimed he used his phone to take photos and videos up her skirt at a Kroger grocery store in LaGrange, Georgia. On Sunday, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to […]
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Cops: Man threatens security guard while breaking into cars at Atlanta apartments
Police are searching for a man they said threatened a security guard while breaking into cars at an Atlanta apartment co...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County teen missing for over a week after leaving home
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for over a week. Officials say 17-year-old Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett left her home on the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple, Georgia on Oct. 11. The family says...
News4Jax.com
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder after exchange of gunfire with Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Ervin, 34, is facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home Sunday afternoon on Edgewood Avenue. According to police, Ervin shot at...
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Woman shot multiple times while caught in crossfire of ‘rolling gun battle’ at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot multiple times near Atlantic Station early Wednesday, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found an SUV stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of 17th and State streets just after midnight, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Jacksonville police investigating after man shot in his side in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his side in the Brentwood area on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 400 block of Birch Street and found a man in his early 50s had been wounded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >>>...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
