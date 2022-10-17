Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
LeBron James was watching Stephen Curry get his 4th ring and he didn't look happy.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis doesn't like Charles Barkley calling him "Street Clothes".
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
Carmelo Anthony's antics in 2013 made Giannis Antetokounmpo angry and he chose to guard him.
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
Patrick Beverley defends Russell Westbrook over team huddle video.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
