It's the month of Diwali and Indians across the country and the globe is gearing up for the festival of lights (albeit this time in the pandemic). Diwali is grandly celebrated in India. It is the most awaited festival of the year for many communities in the country. People start preparing for the festival months in advance by cleaning up their homes and doing all the necessary shopping. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October.

1 DAY AGO