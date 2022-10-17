ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Executive Office of the Governor of Florida

A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities.

Comments / 447

Growler Wolf
2d ago

I don’t care what ideas either of these governors have or whatever support they garner as a presidential candidate, I’ve lost trust in their wisdom to be president would never even consider voting for either.

Reply(70)
130
William Gower
2d ago

The difference here is that this group of people had already passed through a judicial hearing and were slated for additional hearings at a later date. Because they were used as political grandstanding they were therefore victims of a crime ie. human trafficking. Because of this the perpetrators of the crime ie. DeSantis and other gave them a clear path for visas so they not only wasted taxpayer funds they gave the migrants a golden opportunity.

Reply(7)
69
Growler Wolf
2d ago

All those governors had to do was Ask Nicely and the country would have responded as we always do. Immigration problems are EVERYONES problem.

Reply(50)
48
FLORIDA STATE
