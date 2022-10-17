ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Shooting in south Marietta leaves one dead

By jbusch, Ben Hendren
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Marietta police officers, including the department's SWAT team, responded to a shooting in south Marietta Sunday evening that left one person dead. Ben Hendren

Officers were dispatched to Carolina Road and Massachusetts Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Marietta Police Department Facebook page. The post said the shooting victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot at 5:09 p.m. and then transported to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Both detectives and the Marietta SWAT team were called to the scene, though the SWAT team was only there in case they were needed at some point, according to the post.

The scene was declared safe and officers and the SWAT team were breaking down their equipment by 10 p.m., the department said.

Return for updates.

Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

