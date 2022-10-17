ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Man Stabbed Several Times During Fight In Easton, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftKiY_0icHpwZT00
Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A 41-year-old was stabbed several times during a fight in Easton over the weekend, according to police who are seeking witnesses.

Officers responding to the stabbing report on the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre St. found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Easton Police said in a press release.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives believe that a fight led to the stabbing and are attempting to locate witnesses for additional details.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Inspector John Piperato at 610-250-6667 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
trumbulltimes.com

Danbury man stabbed person 'multiple times' at New York restaurant, sheriff says

DANBURY — A local man stabbed a person in the neck and stomach during a fight at a New York state restaurant early Sunday morning, according to the county sheriff’s department. Nestor Rodriguez, 27, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault after his...
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
GREENVALE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Man Hurt After East Hartford Shooting

A man who was shot in East Hartford Tuesday night is in stable condition. Police said the shooting happened on Hillside Street at what appears to be Coachlight Village Condos. The man was found near a stairwell and he had been shot in the chest. Police said he was taken...
Daily Voice

Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion

A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
Daily Voice

Local Woman Nabbed For Entering Stony Point Home, Stealing $1K In Goods, Police Say

A local woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Hudson Valley home and stealing more than $1K in items. Danielle Logan, age 37, allegedly entered the Rockland County residence in Stony Point and removed items valued at more than $1,000, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.
Daily Voice

Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County

Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
Daily Voice

Two Bristol Officers Killed In Shooting Posthumously Promoted

Two Connecticut police officers killed in an ambush-style shooting have been posthumously promoted. The two, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in Hartford County on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bristol. DeMonte has been promoted to Lieutenant and Hamzy has been promoted to Sergeant, said Lt. Robert Osborne,...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops

A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut. The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.
Daily Voice

Black Bear That Attacked 10-Year-Old Morris Boy Tested For Rabies

A bear that attacked a 10-year-old Connecticut boy has been tested for rabies as a precaution. The bear attacked the boy in Litchfield County on Sunday, Oct. 16, in his grandparent's yard in Morris. Following the attack, which left the boy with non-life-threatening injuries including claw marks on his back...
Daily Voice

Teaneck Bank Robbed

SEE ANYTHING? A robber dressed all in black fled with an as-yet undetermined amount of cash from a bank in Teaneck mid-Wednesday afternoon.The thinly-built black robber -- believed to be in his 40s or 50s -- passed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane near Catalpa Avenue shortly befor…
TEANECK, NJ
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
385K+
Followers
57K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy