Man Stabbed Several Times During Fight In Easton, Police Say

Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A 41-year-old was stabbed several times during a fight in Easton over the weekend, according to police who are seeking witnesses.

Officers responding to the stabbing report on the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre St. found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Easton Police said in a press release.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives believe that a fight led to the stabbing and are attempting to locate witnesses for additional details.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Inspector John Piperato at 610-250-6667 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.