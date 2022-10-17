Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton, TN, passed away at her home in Clinton on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Hazel played ball on one of the special needs teams when she was younger, and she really enjoyed it. As an adult, she loved to go to yard sales, go shopping, she loved flowers, and especially her cat named “Blackie”.
WYSH AM 1380
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.
WYSH AM 1380
Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76
Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76, was born on December 27, 1945. She reached her coronation day and heavenly home on October 17, 2022, while in the palliative care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was a 1967 vocal performance graduate of Carson Newman University. She taught voice briefly in the University of Tennessee Music Department before opening her piano studio where she touched the lives of hundreds of students for 50 years. Some of her students are actively involved in church music in our area today as composers, accompanists, leaders, and choir members. She was the pianist and organist at several local churches over her career that began when she was only 15. Her favorite instrument was the pipe organ at First Baptist Church in Clinton. One of the highlights of her musical career at First Baptist was her 10th anniversary surprise concert by Dr. Louis Ball and his wife Mary Charlotte Ball from Carson Newman.
WYSH AM 1380
Saturday is the FINAL day to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance for 2022
Our friends at the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge want to remind everyone that the final day to sign up for holiday assistance this year is this Saturday, October 22nd. Assistance is available to residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top as well as all residents of Anderson County and provides Christmas toys for children and food for the entire family.
WYSH AM 1380
Trunk or Treat at New Salem
New Salem Baptist Church will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway in Clinton. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
newstalk941.com
Work Starting On Fairfield Glade Memorial At Robinhood Park
A location now set for the new Fairfield Glade Veterans and First Responders Memorial. Project Manager Phil Smith said the veterans memorial non-profit signed a lease with the Fairfield Glade Community Club. The flag plaza will be located on the water edge at Robinhood Park. “We’ve actually started construction,” Smith...
WYSH AM 1380
Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS is Saturday
The ALS Association will hold their annual Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS® at Adair Park on October 22, 2022. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS®. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but the East Tennessee community is rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that.
1450wlaf.com
One more bed build scheduled before season ends
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We want to get one more bed build in before the weather gets such that we can’t really get outside,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. On Tuesday morning on WLAF, Thompson expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers before and now who help with SHP’s bed builds.
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Lady Dragons hoops hosting Chili Supper & Auction
Come out and support the Clinton Lady Dragons Basketball Team on Thursday, October 27th. They will be having a Chili Supper and auction at Clinton high School Café starting at 6 pm and everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 each, and the auctioneer will be Bear Stephenson. Jim Harris...
WATE
Pet of the Week: Henry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
WYSH AM 1380
AC Court Security Committee to meet
The Anderson County Court Security Committee will meet on Wednesday, October 19th at 1 pm in Circuit Court Room 2 at the Courthouse in Clinton. Among the items on the agenda will be discussion of the attorney ID badge process and continued general discussions on how to keep the third floor of the Courthouse as secure as possible.
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
WYSH AM 1380
TNG conducts rescue mission in Smokies
(TNG press release) A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew responded to an emergency air evacuation mission for a hiker with a suspected broken leg in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, Oct. 14. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were...
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly man found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
utdailybeacon.com
Maple Lane Farms’ 24th year brings largest crowd yet
Maple Lane Farms, located in Greenback, Tennessee, opened for its 24th year this fall and it’s the epitome of a Hallmark movie. The farm initially began in 1993, when owner Bob Schmidt grew his own pumpkins in the fall and sold them to the public. With such a successful event, Schmidt made the event annual and implemented the Maple Lane maze in 1999, which was Greenback’s first.
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
ucbjournal.com
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Comments / 0