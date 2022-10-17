Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
fox4beaumont.com
Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student
PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
fox4beaumont.com
The Agape Way Foundation in Beaumont bringing awareness to violence against women of color
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont domestic violence foundation hosted its inaugural ball to not only honor trailblazing women in the community, but to advocate for women of color who have experienced domestic violence. Tara Parramore is the organizer of the Inaugural Black Monarch Ball held Sunday and presented by The...
newtoncountynews.net
NHS Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
On Friday night during Newton’s Coronation Ceremony, Bryson Mansfield and Shakiera Lewis were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. The Eagles beat the Trinity Tigers 72-6. Congratulations Eagles! Way to Go!. Pick up the latest copy on the newsstands now!. Just $29 for a subscription delivered to your home or...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
therecordlive.com
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
fox4beaumont.com
Potential buyers tour AT&T building in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont hosted a walk-through of the AT&T building as it plans to sell the building. The walk-through was for companies who might be interested in bidding on the building. Representatives from a Port Arthur and a Beaumont firm were among the companies that took...
Developers interested in buying AT&T building in downtown Beaumont take site walk-through tour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Potential investors got a first look inside the AT&T building in downtown Beaumont, on Wednesday. The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot. The building has been empty for the past 15 years. Even with three current developers interested in...
Port Arthur News
Monday evening forum features candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Three candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 are scheduled to participate tonight (Oct. 17) in a public forum hosted by the Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The forum will include Joseph Guillory, Brandon Bartie and Kyrin Baker. Following a win against current JP...
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
fox4beaumont.com
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
KFDM-TV
Fred corner store burglary leads Tyler County deputies to the arrest of siblings
TEXAS — Update: Both of the Knighten sisters have bonded out of the Tyler County Jail after being charged with felony burglary of a building. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office released the following:. On Monday October 17th at approximately 11:20 P.M., Tyler County deputies were patrolling the Fred area...
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
fox4beaumont.com
Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD residents to vote in tax rate election
A Southeast Texas school district is reaching out to voters to explain why an upcoming election is important. Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials are hoping voters will support the district's request in the upcoming tax rate election. KFDM/Fox 4’s Skylar Williams reports.
