ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Britain is going backwards with these people in charge

Oh, how we used to laugh at the Italians … “Who is your prime minister this month then, Luigi?” Ho ho ho. Aren’t we amazing with our ancient parliament and our democratic values that we exported to the world?Today, it is self-styled “world-beating” Tory Britain that is being laughed at around the globe for the picture of political and economic chaos that it is projecting. Ambassadors based in London are running out of colourful imagery with which to describe the scale of the mess this government is in, and the damage it is doing to the country.Four prime ministers in...
Reuters

'Fighter' Truss mocked in parliament as UK PM defends her record

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss's insistence that she would not quit after sparking a financial crisis was met with howls of laughter, incredulity and shouts of "resign, resign" as she spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
The Independent

‘Enjoy your shameful minute of fame’: Anger as far-right German politician ‘dances’ on Holocaust memorial

A member of a far-right German party was reprimanded by Berlin’s Israeli ambassador for appearing to dance on the capital’s Holocaust memorial.Ambassador Ron Prosor said Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party”.“Enjoy your shameful minute of fame because your name will soon be forgotten. The sanctified souls commemorated at the memorial will never be forgotten,” he said.Mr Winterstein was pictured posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial in Berlin for the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War.In...
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment

Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
BBC

Russian general: Situation in Ukraine 'tense'

Gen Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has admitted his troops are facing difficulties in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. He described the situation as tense, with Ukrainian troops taking "every opportunity to attack".
The Independent

Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?

Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
WWD

Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringEve of Milady Bridal Fall 2023Pnina Tornai Bridal Fall 2023 “I came into...
The Independent

Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies fracking motion was ‘vote of confidence’ in Liz Truss

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has denied Wednesday’s fracking vote was a “vote of confidence” in Liz Truss, instead accusing Labour of attempting to “hijack the order paper”.The Labour motion, which sought to set up a vote which would formally ban drilling for shale gas, was defeated by 326 votes to 230, but there have been allegations of some Tories being manhandled into the lobbies.“No, yesterday was an opposition day and Labour were trying to use a tool to hijack the order paper,” Ms Trevelyan said, when asked if it was a vote of confidence in the PM.Sign up for our newsletters.
TheDailyBeast

Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking

Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
The Independent

Senior Tories accused of bullying MPs in Commons fracking vote

Cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among a group of senior Tories accused of bullying Conservative MPs into voting against a Labour motion on fracking.Amid extraordinary scenes at Westminster, one Tory MP was “physically manhandled” into the “no” lobby to ensure he opposed the motion, according to opposition MPs.Mr Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, insisted he had seen no evidence of anyone being manhandled and there had simply been a “normal” discussion among MPs as they prepared to vote.But senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said what took place was “inexcusable”.“It is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy