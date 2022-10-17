Read full article on original website
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
Voices: Britain is going backwards with these people in charge
Oh, how we used to laugh at the Italians … “Who is your prime minister this month then, Luigi?” Ho ho ho. Aren’t we amazing with our ancient parliament and our democratic values that we exported to the world?Today, it is self-styled “world-beating” Tory Britain that is being laughed at around the globe for the picture of political and economic chaos that it is projecting. Ambassadors based in London are running out of colourful imagery with which to describe the scale of the mess this government is in, and the damage it is doing to the country.Four prime ministers in...
Warren Mundine says there is no need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 'I go down to Canberra, and I'm tripping over black fellas'
Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine has slammed Liberal MPs advocating for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament as the party becomes split over supporting it. The party has been unable to reach a consensus on whether to support the body, with MPs set to campaign against each other regarding next year's referendum.
'Fighter' Truss mocked in parliament as UK PM defends her record
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss's insistence that she would not quit after sparking a financial crisis was met with howls of laughter, incredulity and shouts of "resign, resign" as she spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
‘Enjoy your shameful minute of fame’: Anger as far-right German politician ‘dances’ on Holocaust memorial
A member of a far-right German party was reprimanded by Berlin’s Israeli ambassador for appearing to dance on the capital’s Holocaust memorial.Ambassador Ron Prosor said Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party”.“Enjoy your shameful minute of fame because your name will soon be forgotten. The sanctified souls commemorated at the memorial will never be forgotten,” he said.Mr Winterstein was pictured posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial in Berlin for the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War.In...
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Biden 'stunned' by Iranian protests: 'It's awakened something that I don't think will be quieted in a long, long time'
President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been "awakened" by the women-led protests and won't be quieted for "a long, long time."
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
'It's over' for Prime Minister Liz Truss, says Conservative MP
Crispin Blunt tells Amanpour why he was the first Conservative MP to call for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign amid a budget reversal and a political crisis.
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment
Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
Plans for four-day work week clear first hurdle in Parliament - but Conservative ex-minister says it will be 'very hotly opposed by everybody on this side'
Proposals that would effectively bring forward a four-day working week have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle. Labour MP Peter Dowd told the Commons it is 'time for change' as he made the case for a shorter working week, insisting it would be good for the economy workers and the environment.
The Guardian view on Liz Truss and the Tories: it’s time to go | Editorial
Editorial: The prime minister has caused chaos in government and made Britain poorer. She must not be allowed to stay in office to do more harm
BBC
Russian general: Situation in Ukraine 'tense'
Gen Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has admitted his troops are facing difficulties in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. He described the situation as tense, with Ukrainian troops taking "every opportunity to attack".
Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?
Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History
Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringEve of Milady Bridal Fall 2023Pnina Tornai Bridal Fall 2023 “I came into...
Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies fracking motion was ‘vote of confidence’ in Liz Truss
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has denied Wednesday’s fracking vote was a “vote of confidence” in Liz Truss, instead accusing Labour of attempting to “hijack the order paper”.The Labour motion, which sought to set up a vote which would formally ban drilling for shale gas, was defeated by 326 votes to 230, but there have been allegations of some Tories being manhandled into the lobbies.“No, yesterday was an opposition day and Labour were trying to use a tool to hijack the order paper,” Ms Trevelyan said, when asked if it was a vote of confidence in the PM.Sign up for our newsletters.
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
Senior Tories accused of bullying MPs in Commons fracking vote
Cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among a group of senior Tories accused of bullying Conservative MPs into voting against a Labour motion on fracking.Amid extraordinary scenes at Westminster, one Tory MP was “physically manhandled” into the “no” lobby to ensure he opposed the motion, according to opposition MPs.Mr Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, insisted he had seen no evidence of anyone being manhandled and there had simply been a “normal” discussion among MPs as they prepared to vote.But senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said what took place was “inexcusable”.“It is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary...
