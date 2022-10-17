ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski offers Chase Claypool unique postgame celebration

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
Well, this is a new one. The mood was high in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after the team’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Players were in great spirits and they were celebrating snapping the team’s four-game losing streak.

Everyone celebrates in their own ways including wide receivers Gunner Olszewski and Chase Claypool. Claypool told reporters after the game, Olszewski gave him a celebratory dip postgame and it was Claypool’s first time using smokeless tobacco.

Interesting choice for sure but to each their own. Claypool had his best game of the season with seven catches for 96 yards and a receiving touchdown.

