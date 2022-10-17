Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are embarking on a month-long tour of North America beginning next spring. The Glasgow-formed group—consisting of Stuart Murdoch, Stevie Jackson, Sarah Martin, Chris Geddes, Richard Colburn, and Bobby Kildea—will close out this year with an extensive trek across the United Kingdom and Europe. Kicking off their tour on the other side of the Atlantic in April 2023, the band will perform a smattering of Mexico dates before zig-zagging across the United States into Canada and back again. Their 20-date run will come to an end in mid-May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO