Journey announce 38-city Freedom Tour 2023
AOR giants Journey will be on the road from early February through to the end of April in support of current album Freedom, backed by Toto
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham
By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
NME
Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
NME
Watch Ben&Ben perform live acoustic version of ‘Leaves’ in Calgary
Filipino pop-folk band Ben&Ben have premiered a live acoustic rendition of their hit song ‘Leaves’ shot in Prince’s Island Park, Calgary. The video went live during the tail-end of the Canadian leg of the group’s first-ever North American tour. Ben&Ben stopped over in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto. Both the Calgary and Toronto shows were sold out, with the band choosing to hold a second Toronto show on October 10.
NME
Complete Mountain Almanac announce debut album, share first single ‘May’
Complete Mountain Almanac, the new band comprising Swedish songwriter Rebekka Karijord, Jessica Dessner and her twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, have announced details of their self-titled debut album and shared its lead single. ‘Complete Mountain Almanac’ was formed after Karijord set out to make an album...
Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour
Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are embarking on a month-long tour of North America beginning next spring. The Glasgow-formed group—consisting of Stuart Murdoch, Stevie Jackson, Sarah Martin, Chris Geddes, Richard Colburn, and Bobby Kildea—will close out this year with an extensive trek across the United Kingdom and Europe. Kicking off their tour on the other side of the Atlantic in April 2023, the band will perform a smattering of Mexico dates before zig-zagging across the United States into Canada and back again. Their 20-date run will come to an end in mid-May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Polyphia announce UK and European tour dates
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Stereogum
Tom Skinner – “The Journey”
In a couple weeks, Tom Skinner — the London drummer who has been quite busy in the past year between his work with the Smile and Sons Of Kemet — is releasing a new solo album called Voices Of Bishara. “This record is an attempt to put something...
The FADER
Kelela celebrates Black rave culture with “Happy Ending”
Kelela has shared new song "Happy Ending." The club-ready song arrives a month after "Washed Away," the vocalist and producer's first new music in over four years. After the peaceful and cleansing "Washed Away," "Happy Ending" marks a return to the dancefloor for Kelela. The track is produced by LSDXOXO and features additional production from Bambii. The video, see below, is directed by Alima Lee and Kelela with the pair capturing a snapshot of Black rave culture in New York.
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release Music Video for ‘Where We Started’
American Idol judge Katy Perry appears in a new music video for her collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Where We Started.” The song was released earlier this year, and the duo performed it during the Idol Season 20 finale. Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release ‘Where We Started’ Video...
NME
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
ETOnline.com
Christina Aguilera Releases 2022 Version of Her 'Beautiful' Music Video
Christina Aguilera is still reminding the world of their beauty! On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer premiered "Beautiful (2022 Version)," which is a reimagined version of the video from her 2002 hit. The new music video for "Beautiful," directed by Fiona Jane Burges, takes a modern approach yet has the same...
