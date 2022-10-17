Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
This Simple Bait Will Bring Idaho Moose to Your Front Door
Moose like pumpkins. I saw a video on Facebook where a moose was chowing down on a pumpkin at the end of the driveway, and he was oblivious to anything else going on around him. Munching the pumpkin was his sole focus. So, I typed “moose pumpkins” into YouTube, and you would be shocked by how many videos you can locate. Oh, and elk too!
‘Suspicious Circumstance’: Cadaver Dogs Brought in After Mercedes is Found Buried in Backyard of $15 Million California Home
A tiny and tony community in the San Francisco Bay area was shocked earlier this week when landscapers discovered an entire car buried underneath the backyard of a massive single-family home. Authorities in Atherton, California say the car was discovered at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The...
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
ENTER: 2022 Halloween Pet Photo Contest
We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win one of three prizes in the 2022 Halloween Pet Photo Contest:. Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:. Submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app.
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
An Awful Disease Has Been Targeting Puppies And Kittens In Twin Falls
Parvo is an awful disease that targets puppies and kittens. It is incredibly deadly and highly contagious. It has been traveling through Twin Falls, but this time it is a little different. Parvo In Twin Falls Is Different. I was speaking with a vet at Valley View Veterinary Clinic who...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0