School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?

IDAHO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO