bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland church celebrates 75 years
Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, 816 N. Blair St., celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Hundreds of people packed the sanctuary to worship and be a part of the historic service led by Pastor Carl Williamson. The church’s history dates back to 1947 when it was formed as an alternative...
bluebonnetnews.com
Golden Oldies gather to share memories of Hull-Daisetta schools
A multi-class reunion for graduates of Hull-Daisetta High School was held in late September at the Raywood Gymnasium on FM 160. The Golden Oldies Luncheon, emceed by Kitty Key, was a time for former classmates to reflect on memories, remember the friends who have passed, and share a meal and a laugh.
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
bluebonnetnews.com
Hazel Lee (Swift) Taylor
Hazel Lee (Swift) Taylor was born on February 8, 1936, in Monroe, Ark., to Elmer & Virgie (Tackett) Swift. She was married to Melvin Taylor on September 30, 1952. They had five children during the course of their marriage and lived in many places over the years including Arkansas and California.
bluebonnetnews.com
Charles William Harrell
Charles William Harrell was born April 29, 1940 in Coldspring, Texas, to parents, William Harrell and Beatrice Johnson Harrell. He passed away in Livingston, Texas, on October 14, 2022, at the age of 82. Charles was a lifelong resident of Coldspring and was a automotive mechanic. He loved his family...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Search continues for missing Alvin teacher
The family of missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds continues to hope and pray that not only can they keep the public aware of their search for her, but that they will find the missing woman soon. Reynold’s daughter, Lila Grace told the Alvin Advertiser that her sole focus is now...
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
sheenmagazine.com
The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making
The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
bluebonnetnews.com
Anti-bullying rally set for Oct. 22
An Anti-Bullying Rally and Motorcycle Ride, that was postponed in August due to rain, will be held Oct. 22. “No child should be bullied. No child should feel like suicide is the only way out or taking revenge on others,” said Bro. Mike Meligan, pastor of South Dayton Baptist Church.
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
bluebonnetnews.com
LCSO participates in Not So Spooky Halloween event
With the month of October normally associated with being the month of witches, zombies and creepy clowns for Halloween, a somewhat more subdued, positive and fun-filled day was enjoyed by many special children on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the War Memorial Stadium in Liberty. Several of the Liberty County Sheriff’s...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
Winning, winning, winning, it's what the Houston Astros are doing and it's what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Family remembers slain Tomball child, more details in death of Humble mother
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, is being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a...
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lee College celebrates revitalized nursing program
Lee College Board of Regents, faculty and community leaders gathered at the McNulty-Haddick Complex to celebrate the renovation and expansion of the Nursing program. Some recent changes include revamping and reordering curriculum and offering more accessible learning options for vocational students. New labs were also added, equipped with working medical...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
