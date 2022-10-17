The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO