Swampscott, MA

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — (AP) — Coyotes surrounded a person walking their dog north of Boston over the weekend but were apparently scared off by police cruisers that arrived to help, authorities said.

Police in Swampscott received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker, who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.

Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.

Police also posted tips from the Humane Society for how to deal with bold coyotes, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking their dogs, especially in the evening, when coyotes are most active.

Police also recommended that people bring noisemakers, squirt guns or pepper spray with them to scare coyotes away.

