Fort Myers, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Salvation Army serving meals in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army is providing hot meals for local in Arcadia needing a respite from hurricane recovery. Meals are served every day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. while food supplies last in the corner lot of Polk Avenue and Hickory Street, across from the post office.
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island curfew rescinded; recovery continues

On Wednesday morning, Lee County rescinded its curfew for Pine Island, leaving only one remaining community in unincorporated Lee County with a curfew. The county says Captiva and Sanibel Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice. On Pine Island, people need help in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses in SWFL looking to recover after Ian

Shops and restaurants were severely damaged by Hurricane Ian, and one of the locations hit very badly was Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach. Business owners in the area are heartbroken watching all the time and energy they put into the businesses literally get washed away. We’ve seen all the damage to peoples’ homes, but businesses are some peoples’ livelihoods.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage costs in Collier County from Hurricane Ian

Billions of dollars in losses and thousands of homes were damaged, and recently Collier County gave initial estimates for the impact of Hurricane Ian. WINK News discovered Hurricane Ian created approximately $2,200,000,000 in damages across Collier County. And most of that damage was in homes that were ripped apart. Hurricane...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southern bridges passable opening up the barrier islands in SWFL

Fort Myers Beach is now open to everyone since the southern bridges are now passable. The bridges opened on Wednesday for the first time since the storm and it’s all happening while clean-up and recovery are in full force in Southwest Florida. But, like many things, not everyone is happy about the opening.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mayors Feed The Hungry sets out to restock Suncoast food pantries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. They have dipped into reserves and now, non-profits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches. “Our food pantries are busy at work helping people who are in dire need. We...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat that was docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Swim advisories not stopping beachgoers in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health warns everyone to stay out of the water. In Collier County, there is a swim advisory for all of its beaches because of bacteria in the water. Walking along the beach isn’t safe either as debris covers the sand. Blake Kriz was surfing on...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students

Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Internet out for some in Cape Coral until 2023

Three weeks since Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of Southwest Florida and some people are still without internet service. In fact, so many people are without service that viewers have gotten in touch with WINK News to try and find out what’s going on. Some people in Cape Coral shouldn’t...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

City’s Housing Authority provides immediate relief aid

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community support services and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL

