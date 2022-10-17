Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Mysuncoast.com
Salvation Army serving meals in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army is providing hot meals for local in Arcadia needing a respite from hurricane recovery. Meals are served every day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. while food supplies last in the corner lot of Polk Avenue and Hickory Street, across from the post office.
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shelters provide services to the displaced, but some have complaints
Shelters are a place to eat, sleep and find emotional support for those who lost their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross provides hurricane shelters in Lee and Collier counties. WINK News reporter Emma Heaton spoke to people staying at the Estero shelter, run by the Red Cross, and...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island curfew rescinded; recovery continues
On Wednesday morning, Lee County rescinded its curfew for Pine Island, leaving only one remaining community in unincorporated Lee County with a curfew. The county says Captiva and Sanibel Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice. On Pine Island, people need help in...
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses in SWFL looking to recover after Ian
Shops and restaurants were severely damaged by Hurricane Ian, and one of the locations hit very badly was Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach. Business owners in the area are heartbroken watching all the time and energy they put into the businesses literally get washed away. We’ve seen all the damage to peoples’ homes, but businesses are some peoples’ livelihoods.
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
WINKNEWS.com
Damage costs in Collier County from Hurricane Ian
Billions of dollars in losses and thousands of homes were damaged, and recently Collier County gave initial estimates for the impact of Hurricane Ian. WINK News discovered Hurricane Ian created approximately $2,200,000,000 in damages across Collier County. And most of that damage was in homes that were ripped apart. Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Southern bridges passable opening up the barrier islands in SWFL
Fort Myers Beach is now open to everyone since the southern bridges are now passable. The bridges opened on Wednesday for the first time since the storm and it’s all happening while clean-up and recovery are in full force in Southwest Florida. But, like many things, not everyone is happy about the opening.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Mysuncoast.com
Mayors Feed The Hungry sets out to restock Suncoast food pantries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. They have dipped into reserves and now, non-profits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches. “Our food pantries are busy at work helping people who are in dire need. We...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat that was docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to...
WINKNEWS.com
Man with terminal cancer helping his St. James City community after Ian
A man with a terminal illness isn’t letting that keep him from coming to the rescue of hurricane victims in need. Charlie Spencer is counting his blessings and not looking at what is lost as he sees all the devastation around him in St. James City and all over Pine Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Swim advisories not stopping beachgoers in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health warns everyone to stay out of the water. In Collier County, there is a swim advisory for all of its beaches because of bacteria in the water. Walking along the beach isn’t safe either as debris covers the sand. Blake Kriz was surfing on...
WINKNEWS.com
Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students
Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
WINKNEWS.com
Seniors in Collier County facing challenges after Hurricane Ian
Seniors in Southwest Florida are facing their own specific challenges after Hurricane Ian. Many are on fixed incomes, living alone with no family in the area and disabled and now they have flooded homes or no home at all. WINK News talked to the Naples Senior Center CEO about the...
WINKNEWS.com
Internet out for some in Cape Coral until 2023
Three weeks since Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of Southwest Florida and some people are still without internet service. In fact, so many people are without service that viewers have gotten in touch with WINK News to try and find out what’s going on. Some people in Cape Coral shouldn’t...
Florida Weekly
City’s Housing Authority provides immediate relief aid
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community support services and...
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
