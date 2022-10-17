(25 News Now) - The IHSA Soccer State tournaments continued on Wednesday with both sectional and regional action. At the 1A Champaign St. Thomas More sectional, Bloomington Central Catholic beat the host Sabers 2-0 to advance to the sectional title game. They’ll play crosstown rival Normal U-High on Friday at 4 p.m. for the sectional championship.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO