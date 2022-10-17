ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 10/17)

Others Receiving Votes: Central City, Fremont-Mills, CAM, GTRA, Baxter, Turkey Valley, West Bend-Mallard. Others Receiving Votes: Gehlen Catholic, HMS, Mount Ayr, Newman Catholic. Class 1A. West Branch. Van Meter. Underwood. West Sioux. Kuemper Catholic. Aplington-Parkersburg. Pella Christian. MFL-Mar Mac. Dike-New Hartford. Mediapolis. Others Receiving Votes: Western Christian, Sigourney-Keota, Denver, South...
The final weekly high school volleyball rankings released Monday by IGHSAU

The final weekly high school rankings released Monday, October 17, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 1.Iowa City Liberty (28-8); 2. Ankeny (33-4); 3. Pleasant Valley, 25-6; 4. West Des Moines Dowling (29-9); 5. Cedar Falls (32-6); 6. Ankeny Centennial (27-9); 7. Waukee Northwest (26-12); 8. Johnston (25-10); 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-11); 10. West Des Moines Valley (19-20); 11. Urbandale (14-19); 12. Sioux City East (22-12); 13. Sioux City North (21-14); 14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (22-17); 15. Dubuque Senior (20-16). Dropped out: None.
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
25 Sports High School Wednesday - October 19, 2022

(25 News Now) - The IHSA Soccer State tournaments continued on Wednesday with both sectional and regional action. At the 1A Champaign St. Thomas More sectional, Bloomington Central Catholic beat the host Sabers 2-0 to advance to the sectional title game. They’ll play crosstown rival Normal U-High on Friday at 4 p.m. for the sectional championship.
