Read full article on original website
Related
AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 10/17)
Others Receiving Votes: Central City, Fremont-Mills, CAM, GTRA, Baxter, Turkey Valley, West Bend-Mallard. Others Receiving Votes: Gehlen Catholic, HMS, Mount Ayr, Newman Catholic. Class 1A. West Branch. Van Meter. Underwood. West Sioux. Kuemper Catholic. Aplington-Parkersburg. Pella Christian. MFL-Mar Mac. Dike-New Hartford. Mediapolis. Others Receiving Votes: Western Christian, Sigourney-Keota, Denver, South...
The final weekly high school volleyball rankings released Monday by IGHSAU
The final weekly high school rankings released Monday, October 17, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 1.Iowa City Liberty (28-8); 2. Ankeny (33-4); 3. Pleasant Valley, 25-6; 4. West Des Moines Dowling (29-9); 5. Cedar Falls (32-6); 6. Ankeny Centennial (27-9); 7. Waukee Northwest (26-12); 8. Johnston (25-10); 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-11); 10. West Des Moines Valley (19-20); 11. Urbandale (14-19); 12. Sioux City East (22-12); 13. Sioux City North (21-14); 14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (22-17); 15. Dubuque Senior (20-16). Dropped out: None.
Siouxland high school volleyball regional highlights and scores (10-17-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA REGIONAL SCORES Gehlen Catholic – 3, Woodbury Central – 0 (1A-Region 1 first round) Remsen St. Mary’s – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round) River Valley – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0 (1A – Region 1 first round) Westwood – 3, Whiting – 0 (1A […]
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
Sioux City Journal
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North boys, Heelan girls among state qualifiers Wednesday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Sioux City North boys qualified for the ISHAA state cross country meet next week by playing third at their state qualifying meet in Council Bluffs Wednesday. North tallied 63 points to finish behind Dowling Catholic and Valley West Des Moines. Dallas Center-Grimes took fourth...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - October 19, 2022
(25 News Now) - The IHSA Soccer State tournaments continued on Wednesday with both sectional and regional action. At the 1A Champaign St. Thomas More sectional, Bloomington Central Catholic beat the host Sabers 2-0 to advance to the sectional title game. They’ll play crosstown rival Normal U-High on Friday at 4 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Comments / 0