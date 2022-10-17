Read full article on original website
Prosecution Witness Testifies Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant With Second Child
A former employee, Adam Rosendorff, who allegedly tried to clear the air with Elizabeth Holmes after testifying against her revealed in court that he understood her to be pregnant with her second child. A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes...
Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder gets hearing on new trial
There was much speculation about whether or not Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, would testify in her high-profile fraud trial. Thus, it came as a surprise when, 11 weeks into the trial, the Stanford dropout finally took the witness late on a Friday afternoon.
Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed again
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' latest attempt to seek a new trial has pushed back her sentencing date once again.
NME
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge rules
Mel Gibson is allowed to testify about what he was told by one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers in the sexual assault trial of the incarcerated film mogul. Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday (October 15) that the actor can testify about what his masseuse and friend alleged had happened to her. The woman in question will be known as Jane Doe #3 at Weinstein’s upcoming trial in which he is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint, AP reports [via The Hollywood Reporter].
CNBC
Star witness who visited Elizabeth Holmes after fraud trial says 'she needs to pay her debt to society'
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A star witness in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes doubled down on his testimony on Monday, two months after he showed up at Holmes' doorstep to talk to her. "I don't want to help Ms. Holmes, she's not someone who should be...
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson
If you look at Wikipedia, you will see that Scott Peterson is a convicted murderer. In the early 2000s, he committed first-degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder of theirr unborn son, Conner. This occurred in Modesto, California. Then, in 2005, Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in Arizona custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Jurors in the trial of Harvey Weinstein will be allowed to hear that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emailed the movie magnate for advice about dealing with the media amid a scandal involving Gavin Newsom two years after Weinstein allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her, a judge ruled Monday.The judge granted narrow permission to the defense to introduce evidence of the email sent to Weinstein in 2007, when Gavin Newsom was mayor of San Francisco and was dating Siebel Newsom.But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench forbid the defense from discussing the underlying...
California GOP attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman gets endorsement from Death Row Records founder
Death Row Records founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris on Wednesday announced his endorsement of Republican candidate Nathan Hochman for California attorney general. "I’ve come full circle from the LA streets, to prison, now I’m back to mentor and inspire my community," Harris said in a television ad released Wednesday.
Post Register
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says he raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. The deposition gave Carroll's lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump about...
