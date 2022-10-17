ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

OutThere Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon

For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man. The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Jill

World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado

When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

What you can do if you encounter a road rager

You're not just imagining it. Road rage has gotten worse in Colorado and across the country in recent years. Over 100 people died last year in Colorado in aggressive driving crashes, and nearly 400 people were seriously injured, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Experts tell CBS News Colorado people are more stressed out in a variety of areas, not just the roads. Flight attendants and school teachers are seeing more angry outbursts than before, and across the country road rage shootings are on the rise.Colorado State Patrol says more drivers on the highway call in to complain about road...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

