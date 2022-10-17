Foster care ministry invites community to support homes for foster kids

Read full article on original website
Ashland County Women of Achievement to induct 6 members in 2022 Class
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Women of Achievement will have its induction ceremony Nov. 3 at Mount Vernon Estates. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light hors d'oeuvres and dessert bar. Mount Vernon Estates is located at 1041 US Highway 250 North, Ashland.
From Prison to Professor: Education is most powerful tool to reduce recidivism
ASHLAND — Professor Stanley Andrisse spends his time lecturing and studying endocrinology at Howard University and Georgetown Medical Center -- much like he did on Wednesday morning at Ashland University's second annual Correctional Education Reentry Summit. But in his early 20s, his life was on a much different path....
Local, statewide candidates speak at Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce event
ASHLAND — Candidates for both local and statewide offices pitched themselves and their policies at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce Candidates and Issues event. The gathering was organized like a forum, where every nominee, except for Ohio House candidates, had seven minutes to speak and two minutes to answer questions from the audience.
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
Ashland Main Street moves into new digs in Downtown Ashland
ASHLAND —Ashland Main Street is all grown up. For the first 11 years of its life, the organization lived in the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce’s building off Claremont Avenue.
Former Hess & Clark site developer considers hotel, seeking options
ASHLAND — The future of the former Hess & Clark site in Downtown Ashland is again fuzzy. The owner of the site, John Pacheco, has tapped CBRE Group (Coldwell Banker Ricard Ellis) for the possibility of constructing a hotel on the property.
Lewis & Clark journals highlight Ashland Chautauqua virtual book discussion on Nov. 17
ASHLAND -- The Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804-06 was very well-documented. The journals of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark give a lively glimpse into the adventures of that expedition. These journals will be the subject of Ashland Chautauqua’s first virtual book discussion of the season, Thursday, Nov. 17.
3 ensembles to perform at Fall Choral Concert on Sunday, Oct. 23
ASHLAND – Three choral ensembles — the Ashland University Chamber Singers, the Ashland Area Chorus and the Ashland University Choir — will perform during Sunday’s (Oct. 23) annual Fall Choral Concert. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Jack...
3 Ashland players earn first-team All-OCC boys soccer honors
ASHLAND — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Ashland, Lexington playing for postseason berths
ASHLAND — The Arrows are trending in the right direction. Ashland got back on the winning track with last week’s 26-21 victory at Wooster. That put an end to back-to-back losses to Ohio Cardinal Conference heavyweights Mansfield Senior and West Holmes.
