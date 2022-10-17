Look: 'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alums Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are married.

Former "Married at First Sight" expert Dr. Jessica Griffin and Season 6 star Jon Francetic married at a New York wedding. Photo by dr.jessicagriffin/Instagram

Griffin, a former expert on the Lifetime reality series, and Francetic, who starred in Season 6, married at Ventosa Vineyards in New York over the weekend.

Griffin shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos from the wedding.

"'Jon, before you I didn't know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love - and I love, love stories. They are always other people's love stories but never my own. Now, our love story is one for the books... and it will always be my favorite love story.' Those were some of the first words I shared with my HUSBAND @jon_francetic," Griffin captioned the post.

"This weekend, surrounded by our friends and family we were married on a perfect magical day," she said. "Thank you to ALL of you who have supported us over the last 4+ years."

MAFS alums Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre were among the guests at the ceremony.

Griffin and Francetic first met in Season 6 of MAFS , a reality series that pairs couples who agree to marry when they first meet. Francetic was partnered with Molly Duff in the season, which aired in 2018.

Griffin appeared as an expert in Seasons 6-8 of MAFS . She and Francetic got engaged at the Grand Canyon in April 2019.

