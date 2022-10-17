Read full article on original website
Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Orange County
Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of Orange County and inland areas, prompting a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday from the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa
Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Earthquake simulator encourages CA residents to feel power of quakes in order to be prepared
Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.
foxla.com
1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.
mynewsla.com
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire In Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Firefighters Douse Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on 10 Freeway
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a traffic collision with fire around 9:24 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Via Verde Street exit in the city of Covina. Additional 911 callers on Monday night, Oct....
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
mynewsla.com
Board Considers Extending Moratorium on Rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 25 to consider whether to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild. “These are unique communities that have been inundated...
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Blaze Burns Down Outbuilding, Damages House
A fire that erupted Wednesday in Moreno Valley destroyed an outbuilding and spread to an adjacent house, damaging it and displacing the occupants. The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:50 a.m. in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, near Indian Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
mynewsla.com
Problem with Freezer Compressor Prompts Evacuation of CVS in Playa Vista
A problem with a freezer compressor Wednesday resulted in the evacuation of a CVS store in Playa Vista, authorities said. The problem, involving a product that was discharged, was reported about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angles Fire Department. “LAFD personnel,...
PLANetizen
Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed
A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Thursday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see one more day of sunny, warm conditions Thursday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average inspection spurred a horrifying investigation.
dailytitan.com
City Council votes to keep fire department
Acting despite pressure from Fullerton’s financial difficulties and fire chief Adam Loeser, the city council decided to keep the city’s 114-year-old fire department and declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority in a 3-2 vote. The city staff will now schedule a closed-session meeting with the fire...
nypressnews.com
Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse
Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
