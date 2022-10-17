LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.

