Whittier, CA

mynewsla.com

Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa

Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire In Hemet

Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
HEMET, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Moreno Valley Blaze Burns Down Outbuilding, Damages House

A fire that erupted Wednesday in Moreno Valley destroyed an outbuilding and spread to an adjacent house, damaging it and displacing the occupants. The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:50 a.m. in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, near Indian Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Problem with Freezer Compressor Prompts Evacuation of CVS in Playa Vista

A problem with a freezer compressor Wednesday resulted in the evacuation of a CVS store in Playa Vista, authorities said. The problem, involving a product that was discharged, was reported about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angles Fire Department. “LAFD personnel,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Dodger Stadium Gondola Completes Draft Environmental Impact Report

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium located above Downtown Los Angeles in Chavez Ravine. LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC is proposing what is officially known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed

A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

City Council votes to keep fire department

Acting despite pressure from Fullerton’s financial difficulties and fire chief Adam Loeser, the city council decided to keep the city’s 114-year-old fire department and declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority in a 3-2 vote. The city staff will now schedule a closed-session meeting with the fire...
FULLERTON, CA
nypressnews.com

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
LONG BEACH, CA

