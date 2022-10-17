Read full article on original website
1 Killed in 101 Freeway Traffic Collision in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A female was killed in a traffic collision on the northbound 101 Freeway at the Shoup off-ramp just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle went over the side of...
Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed
A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Injured On 10 Freeway In El Monte
A pedestrian was hit by at least one vehicle and killed Monday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, authorities said. Officers were sent to the westbound 10 Freeway at Cogswell Road about 4 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Robert Woo, 86, of El Monte...
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
Pedestrian death prompts SigAlert on 10 Freeway through El Monte
A SigAlert was issued on the 10 Freeway through El Monte to investigate the death of a pedestrian Monday morning. The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. when a person was found down in the center divider area on the westbound side of the freeway near Cogswell Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
signalscv.com
Single-vehicle crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on the off-ramp of Via Princessa caused two of its three occupants to be transported to the hospital on Sunday night, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. All of the vehicle’s occupants – two adults and one child – sustained minor injuries from...
mynewsla.com
Officials Clear Human Remains From Pipe in Costa Mesa
Authorities Wednesday recovered human remains from a blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage Monday and requested that members of the Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department be on hand when the pipe was flushed, according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Report of Shooting on Harbor 110 Freeway
Two people were treated at a hospital Monday for unspecified injuries following a possible shooting on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. The possible shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. near El Segundo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A vehicle exited the freeway...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop
An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Area
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died a...
1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway
Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Blaze Burns Down Outbuilding, Damages House
A fire that erupted Wednesday in Moreno Valley destroyed an outbuilding and spread to an adjacent house, damaging it and displacing the occupants. The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:50 a.m. in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, near Indian Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
Police searching for driver who walked away from crash in downtown Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle who caused a crash in downtown Los Angeles and then walked away from the scene, leaving her own vehicle behind. The crash happened on Oct. 7 around 6:45 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard. Video shared by the Police […]
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigating security guard’s violent arrest
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd. Anderson was talking […]
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
