Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night. Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub,...
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
wonderwall.com
Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and husband Travis Barker still don't live together months after their wedding, plus more news
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn't moved in with husband Travis Barker. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have yet to move in together, Kourtney revealed on a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she explained. "All the kids" includes the children Kourt shares with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — plus the kids Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Travis' stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana. Looking ahead, Kourtney says she and the Blink-182 drummer plan to share a place of their own, but for now, they're focused on making sure their children "feel really comfortable," which is easy enough since their homes are just one block apart. The reality star was also asked if Scott will return for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," after his Season 1 storyline focused on his sadness and feelings of loneliness when Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. "I literally don't know," Kourtney said. "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she added. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is." According to Kourtney, she gave notes on Scott's scenes in an effort to keep the focus on her love story with Travis, but those requests went unfulfilled.
JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World. For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M. Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend. "Our personalities mash together so...
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
How Justin Bieber Felt About Wife Hailey & Ex Selena Gomez Getting Along Like Pals At Gala (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Complex
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Motherhood, Calls for Gunna’s Release in Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith
Nicki Minaj is the latest artist to get the coveted Interview magazine treatment. In the resulting discussion, conducted by Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicki spoke candidly about the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood, as well as traded insights on how parenthood is often unfairly pointed to as being in opposition to the continuation of one’s artistic journey.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other’s Kids: Photos
Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With...
Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Link Arms As They’re All Smiles On Night Out With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian cuddled close to her hubby, Travis Barker, as they celebrated the opening of the Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas’s open-air mall, The Commons, on Thursday (Oct. 13). Travis, 46, rocked a Subhumans shirt while he and Kourtney, 43, were all smiles when they exited the vegan eatery. They weren’t the only one who had a good time. Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined her mother and stepfather for the outing.
TMZ.com
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spookily Return to Engagement Site
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker returned one year later to the site where he had a trick up his sleeve and she got a treat ... a big, fat engagement ring -- and this time around they got into full Halloween mode. Decked out in matching black skeleton tracksuits, they...
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Fiery Red Hair for Halloween
Hailey Bieber is loving the redhead life! At least when it comes to Halloween. The 25-year-old shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing off a bold new look, donning fiery red hair for spooky season. Hailey captioned the post with bat and ghost emojis, writing, "Having a lil too much fun."
