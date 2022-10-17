ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Omaha’s North 24th Street Corridor growing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 15 years, North End Teleservices has been a major part of the north Omaha community. Now the company has plans to grow. North End Teleservices has provided jobs for a community that has seen double-digit unemployment for years. The company has the help wanted signs...
WOWT

Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha businessman Peter Fink created a museum to showcase his collection of more than 100 cars, the idea was to make it more than a man cave. He wanted it to provide an outlet for charitable causes to raise funds. So when given the chance...
WOWT

Demolition of old WOWT broadcast tower nearly complete

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Progress has been increasingly faster as each piece comes down. Lead foreman Mike Berry says it’s been a difficult job. “We’ve been here almost a month so far,” Berry said. When it all began, he and his crew faced a job that stood...
WOWT

Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy. Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he...
WOWT

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add seven...
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
WOWT

Omaha Mayor to restart Town Hall series after pandemic hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Town Hall meetings are making a return in Omaha. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hosted a Town Hall series each year, except for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. According to the Mayor’s Office, four Town Hall meetings are scheduled for this November. The four...
WOWT

12th case of bird flu in York County, Nebraska

12th case of bird flu in York County, Nebraska
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights highlighting the independent living with apartment style living but with a community feel with an abundance of activities. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT

ESPN: Terence Crawford pay-per-view fight set for December in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Welterweight champion Terence Crawford intends to defend his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan in Omaha in December, according to an ESPN report. ESPN reported on Thursday that Crawford said the two had signed contracts for a pay-per-view fight on Dec. 10 at CHI Health...
WOWT

Omaha Mobility Plan

Omaha Mobility Plan
WOWT

Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha and the City of Council Bluffs could soon have a new agreement when it comes to picking up yard waste. Tuesday, Omaha City Council will vote on a potential one-year agreement with Council Bluffs, allowing the city to bring all yard waste materials to Omaha’s facility, Oma-Gro.
WOWT

12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
WOWT

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
WOWT

40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting

40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting
WOWT

Crews demolish downtown Omaha library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids

6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
