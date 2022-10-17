ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
People

500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand

“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend. Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands. Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver

A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Large Swarm of Jellyfish Washes on the Shore of Ocracoke Island, North Carolina

Hundreds of Jellyfish washed on the shore of Ocracoke Island, North Carolina, where the National Park Service said that the jellyfish don't sting. Tourists at the beach were disrupted as they saw the large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore's Facebook post, Jellyfish, including the Cannonball Jellyfish, depends on currents and winds to swim.
OCRACOKE, NC
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy