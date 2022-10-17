Read full article on original website
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Halloween Treats: Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are making Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue. 1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease bottom of a muffin pan. 2. Mix brownie mix, water, oil, and eggs in a medium bowl until well-blended. 3. Drop batter into prepared muffin pan until approximately...
WALA-TV FOX10
Halloween safety tips with Camp Bow Wow
The following information was provided by Camp Bow Wow West Mobile:. o Located at 65 E Border Circle, Mobile, AL 36695. o Website: https://www.campbowwow.com/west-mobile/. Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays. At Camp Bow Wow, our goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services. Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival
Mobile, Ala. (City of Mobile) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday,...
mobilebaymag.com
The Loop Theatre
In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Community Theatre presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Agatha Christie’s famous masterpiece of mystery and suspense, finally on stage! The South Baldwin Community Theatre is presenting Murder on the Orient Express. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of...
wvtm13.com
High school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen in Foley, Alabama
FOLEY, Ala. — Kristen Tucker is kind of a big deal. A senior at Foley High School, Kristen is on top of the world. You see, last Friday, Kristen was named her high school’s homecoming queen after a student vote. And the world is watching. Kristen is a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Free FOX10 Shread Event at the Spanish Fort Center this Saturday morning from 7 to 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways. “They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”
Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace
Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL. The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more. Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can...
utv44.com
Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Longtime chimney sweep has some stories about what he’s seen in Mobile’s chimneys
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Lovell has been in business for 43 years as a chimney sweep. His black top hat with protruding feather makes him look straight out of Central Casting. And he’s got some stories about what he’s found inside the city’s chimneys during those decades. He said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile Hazardous Waste Collection Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A frustrated Mobile mother wants something done after she says her daughter was assaulted. Britney Dees says her 16-year-old daughter ended up in the emergency room Friday, after several of her classmates threw objects at her, hitting her in the face. It’s now being investigated by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
