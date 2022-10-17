The following information was provided by Camp Bow Wow West Mobile:. o Located at 65 E Border Circle, Mobile, AL 36695. o Website: https://www.campbowwow.com/west-mobile/. Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays. At Camp Bow Wow, our goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services. Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.

