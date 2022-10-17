Read full article on original website
Related
nutritionaloutlook.com
ADM debuting 2023 global trends report on healthy food, beverages at SupplySide West
ADM (Chicago) will debut its 2023 global trends report on healthy foods and beverages at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #5455). At the show, the company will present product concepts founded on the trends ADM forecasts. ADM bases...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Simple Mills Reports Significant Post-Pandemic Growth, Doubling Retail Sales Since 2019
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Simple Mills, the company on a mission to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people through delicious, better-for-you foods, today announced it experienced its most momentous growth in company history from 2019 to 2022. Simple Mills more than doubled retail sales during this timeframe. The brand was originally founded to help make clean, nutrient-dense foods easy and accessible, but evolved its mission in 2021 to include planetary health as an equally critical component, making a promise that all future innovation will advance regenerative agriculture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005267/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Algae-based food goes global: Scaling up marine aquaculture to produce nutritious, sustainable food
Terrestrial agriculture provides the backbone of the world's food production system. An opinion article publishing October 17 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Charles H. Greene at University of Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, U.S., and Celina M. Scott-Buechler at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, U.S., makes the case for increased investment in algae aquaculture systems as a means of meeting nutritional needs while reducing the ecological footprint of food production.
fashionunited.com
Fashion consultancy Recloseted: “The sustainable fashion space is a bit like the Wild West”
Recloseted is a Vancouver- and London-based consultancy for the fashion industry, founded in 2019. It advises designers on how to start their own conscious brand, keeps track of trends and innovations in sustainable fashion, and shares how to future-proof a business with sustainability best practices, among other services. FashionUnited spoke with Recloseted founder and CEO Selina Ho in an email interview about the hurdles and opportunities for the industry to become more sustainable.
Arbonne Receives Global Recognition for Its Dedication to Sustainability as It Nears 100% Worldwide Renewable Electricity Goal
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Arbonne UK,Arbonne International ’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005888/en/ Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ (Photo: Business Wire)
How Is Organic Produce Grown? The Positive Impacts of Organic Farming
You’re in the produce aisle at the store. You see two signs right next to each other: one for organic bananas and the other for nonorganic, or conventional, bananas. This might’ve led you to wonder about how organic foods are grown and what makes them different. Organic food...
takeitcool.com
Indian Sanitary Napkin Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Safer Menstrual Practices in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian sanitary napkin market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major states. The...
getnews.info
Personal Hygiene Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Leading Companies and Forecast 2022-2027
The rising consciousness regarding physical appearance and the increasing focus on personal health are primarily driving the personal hygiene market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Personal hygiene refers to various practices that involve cleansing and grooming of several body parts to protect oneself from diseases caused by germs and viruses. It includes taking regular showers or baths, washing hands regularly, especially before handling food, washing and cutting hair, shaving, brushing teeth, trimming fingernails, and wearing clean clothing as standard personal hygiene habits. These practices are employed with the support of various personal care products such as hair care, deodorants, fragrances, razer, trimmers, skincare, hair care goods, sanitizers, and cosmetic products for the face and lips. Personal hygiene help improves immune systems, increase blow flow, reduce swelling and enhance self-esteem; therefore, hygienic practices are widely adopted across the globe.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Barrington Nutritionals now supplying RedLeaf’s red sorghum extract
RedLeaf is a patented sorghum bioflavanoid complex standardized to no less than 20% polyphenols, including 3-deoxyanthocyanidins. Barrington Nutritionals (New York City) is now distributing red sorghum extract from RedLeaf Biologics (Lexington, KY). Redleaf is a patented sorghum bioflavanoid complex standardized to no less than 20% polyphenols, including 3-deoxyanthocyanidins. The companies...
salestechstar.com
Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel
Taulia, a leading working capital management solutions provider, and Henkel, the German adhesives and consumer goods giant, have today announced the successful integration of sustainability criteria into the largest segment of Henkel’s supply chain finance program. The Supply Chain Finance program, which the two companies have been running since...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Layn to debut highly bioavailable form of quercetin at SupplySide West
Called bio+Quercitrin, the ingredient is said to be up to six times more bioavailable than standard quercetin. Layn Natural Ingredients (Irvine, CA) will showcase its latest launch, a highly bioavailable form of quercetin, at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #5065). The ingredient is called bio+Quercitrin, and according to the company it is up to six times more bioavailable than standard quercetin.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Nutrition21’s Lustriva beauty-from-within ingredient now self-affirmed GRAS
Lustriva is a combination of bonded arginine silicate and magnesium biotinate that the company says increases biotin solubility 40 times more than D-biotin, an ingredient commonly used in beauty products. Nutrition21 (Saddle Brook, NJ) announced that its Lustriva beauty-from-within ingredient has been self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for food...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
India Now Has The Third-Largest Web3 Talent
According to a new survey that was just released by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), an organization based in India that has more than 3,000 members, the study found that the nation now boasts 11% of the world’s Web 3.0 talent. Due to this statistic,...
Trends Driving the Importance of Sustainable Warehousing
Today’s supply chains are met with the challenge of increased consumer demand amid labor shortages and inflation, while also finding ways to produce and transport products as sustainably as possible. And as a leading contributor of global emissions, the food sector feels an even greater responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint and implement sustainable practices at every point in the supply chain.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Agriculture Online
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
SDC22: Aqara Showcases Enhanced Device Interoperability with SmartThings, Reinforcing its Commitment on Seamless Smart Home Experience
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Aqara, a leading provider for smart home products, joined hands with Samsung Electronics during the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (“SDC22”) in San Francisco and showcased the two companies’ commitment to a seamless smart home experience for users. Since the inception of a strategic partnership earlier this year, Aqara and Samsung have been working together to integrate Aqara’s Matter-enabled and Zigbee devices into Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005564/en/ Aqara at SDC22 (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0