National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Driver convicted of manslaughter for 2021 Henrietta fatal crash
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing after a road-rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist last year. A jury convicted Michael Lavelle, 61, of manslaughter Wednesday for the crash, which happened Aug. 2, 2021 in Henrietta. According to prosecutors, Douglas Shaw, 71, was riding...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Rochester resident on drug and weapons charges.
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist who failed to use his turn signal. Troopers ultimately stopped the vehicle on Willite Drive and identified the operator as Terrance Carter, age 29, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
Police searching for suspect in two Rochester bank robberies
No injuries were reported at these locations and no one is in custody.
nyspnews.com
State Police in Rochester arrest a Brooklyn resident for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.
On October 18, 2022, the State Police arrested Ian Brown, age 22, from Brooklyn, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Brown was charged after being stopped for a traffic violation in the city of Rochester. Brown was arrested...
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
13 WHAM
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
iheart.com
Teen in Custody After a Standoff in Webster
A teenager is in custody following an hours-long standoff in the village of Webster. Webster police say it began yesterday afternoon after a confrontation between two boys, and one had a shotgun. Police surrounded a home on East Main Street, shut down traffic, and told area residents to shelter in...
Pathways to Peace head Anthony Hall sues city alleging false arrest
The leader of the city's Pathways to Peace program Anthony Hall is suing the city alleging false arrest and use of force in June. Anthony Hall, the leader of the city of Rochester’s anti-violence organization Pathways to Peace and manager of violence prevention, has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that he was falsely arrested and assaulted by a Rochester police officer during an incident this year. In the...
iheart.com
Two Were Involved in Fencing Operation
Two individuals whose arrests we have reported on in recent weeks have been found by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to have been running an illegal fencing operation. An investigation that began early this year found 46-year-old Anthony Camacho of Greece was buying up goods that were stolen for him by others, and selling the merchandise on eBay. He was working with 34-year-old Timothy Siverd of Penfield, who was a Vice President at Tompkins Community Bank. Siverd had been using his position to steal from investors. Some of the profits from the scam went to Camacho.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrests suspect for third time in three months
OSWEGO — An Oswego resident has been arrested for the third time in three months for selling heroin/fentanyl, according to a release from the city of Oswego. Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested on Oct. 17 after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking
Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that occurred Sunday night in the city. Around 10 p.m. police responded to Edinburgh St. for the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that they exited the vehicle and was then approached by the suspects; one of whom had a gun....
spectrumlocalnews.com
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
WGRZ TV
Life Sentence for admitted killer of teen from Rochester Area
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared while on a beach vacation in South Carolina. Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Brittanee Drexel.
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
13 WHAM
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
Teen charged with stealing more than $1K in merch from employer
He will be back in court at a later date.
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital
LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester
Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
